“Rick Lindy's A Black & White Night: A Salute to the Legendary Roy Orbison,” August 15

Saturday, August 15, 7 p.m.

Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 East Platt Street, Maquoketa IA

With the headliner performing in his four-octave vocal range and backed by some of the nations best musicians, the touring sensation Rick Lindy's A Black & White Night: A Salute to the Legendary Roy Orbison lands at Maquoketa's Ohnward Fine Arts Center on August 15, this exhilaration celebration of the music legend designed to delight audiences of all ages and get them dancing in their seats.

The Rick Lindy & the Wild Ones Band was formed in 1999 by lead vocalist and guitarist Lindy, and began as a four-piece unit performing mostly original rockabilly and retro rock songs written by the bandleader. Two original albums were released on a Norwegian record label and the group subsequently toured all over Europe for two years, eventually adding mainstream '50s and '60s songs and touring all over the United States. The band performs hundreds of shows per year, primarily in the Chicago region, and the outfit's Jukebox Legends show was developed in 2018, Lindy’s salute to Roy Orbison show debuting around the same time. Both productions highlight the hits of the legendary performers and deliver interesting historical facts and background information told along with performances of songs by some of the most beloved performers of all time.

In addition to being the Wild Ones' founder and lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist, and bandleader, Lindy s also a painter and sculptor who has been featured in a number of magazines and newspapers for his art and music. After graduating from the American Academy of art in Chicago in 1990, he auditioned for and was hired to be in The Serendipty Singers, which whom he traveled and performed all over the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Since then, Lindy has performed throughout Europe, and recently enjoyed tours in Texas, South Carolina, and many other states.

Rick Lindy’s Black & White Night is a salute to the career of Roy Orbison. Telling interesting and historic back stories of one of rock and roll's iconic vocal legends, the show guides audiences from Orbison's early days in Wink, Texas, to his rockabilly days at Sun Records, his mega-chart-buster hits such as "Only the Lonely," Crying," and "Pretty Woman" recorded at Monument Records, to his triumphant comeback in the late '80s with The Traveling Willburys and his award-winning solo album which boasted hits such as "You Got It."

Rick Lindy's A Black & White Night: A Salute to the Legendary Roy Orbison comes to Maquoketa on August 15, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $15-28, and more information and tickets are available by calling 563-652-9815 and visiting OhnwardFineArtsCenter.com.