“Rig Time! Metal Christmas,” December 20

Friday, December 29, 6:30 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

A popular rock outfit known for, according to New Noise Magazine, "puncturing their blend of sludge and hardcore ... with a tight embrace on power-violence," the touring act Rig Time! brings their Metal Christmas concert to Davenport's Redstone Room on December 20, the group also lauded by Outburn Magazine for their "relentless rhythms with industrial precision, as well as a smart beat-changing sensibility."

As stated at RigTimeBand.com, "To be 'undeniable' is the objective and axiom that Ring Time! irrefutably has avowed since their inception. Formed in Wisconsin, they quickly began touring relentlessly, performing coast to coast in 45 states and counting, executing a fierce live performance with precise and fearless transitions, always at astonishingly vulgar decibels. These two performers exhibit the mass of a full band aura as they implement a complete vocal/guitar/bass/drums/synth performance without backing tracks, never suppressing their magnitude of raw energy and emotion through sincere lyrics and colossal stage presence.

"Vocalist/drummer Bryan W. Fleming heaves malicious power from behind the kit, scowling with every word retching from his diaphragm, while rendering strong in the pocket grooves and doom-laden analog synth soundscapes to reinforce the impact. Guitarist/bassist Rebecca Fleming enforces a cataclysmic onslaught of riffs through her unique live setup, devastating the listener with vast atmosphere, agile application, and thoughtfully calculated compositions.

"Boldly infusing primal ferocity and solid reverence for groove, Rig Time!'s self-described 'Wisconsin Heavy' sound draws influence from hardcore, doom, nu metal and other models of extreme music. Their dedication to innovation, carving their profoundly honest and unparalleled contribution to the heavy music world, is imperative. Their latest effort REBORN was released on July 29, 2022, via State Of Mind Recordings as the highly anticipated follow-up to 2017’s colossal full length WAR, released on Innerstrength Records. The band is currently working on their next full-length album with a full promise to deliver above and beyond all expectations that these two can achieve sonically and lyrically."

Big Time! Metal Christmas hits the Redstone Room on December 20, the event also boasting performances by supporting acts Neck Wrung, Empty Graves, Guilty of Treason, Dreamthief, and Braver Than I. Admission to the 6:30 p.m. concert is $10-12, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.