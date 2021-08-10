Quad City Bank & Trust Presents the Riverfront Pops' “The Music of the Rolling Stones: Mick Jagger & Keith Richards, 1969,” August 21

Saturday, August 21, 7:30 p.m.

LeClaire Park Bandshell, 400 West Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport IA

With the night's unforgettable songs including “Sympathy for the Devil,” “Midnight Rambler,” “You Can't Always Get What You Want,” and a host of classics from iconic albums Beggars Banquet and Let It Bleed, Quad City Bank & Trust and the Quad City Symphony Orchestra, on August 21, present LeClaire Park's latest Riverfront Pops spectacle The Music of the Rolling Stones: Mick Jagger & Keith Richards, 1969, a rockin' park party boasting guest artist, lead singer, and international Mick Jagger tribute artist Mick Adams.

Born in Columbus, Ohio, Adams began singing at three years old, and by the age of eight, he was the only child singing with the local adult church choir. While in high school, he studied voice under Elizabeth Graham and was a featured soloist in the high school choir. Adams continued his vocal education studying voice under Ben Bollinger, whose other notable students included Karen and Richard Carpenter. As a former lead vocalist for Bo Donaldson & the Heywoods, where he performed for Dick Clark, Adams has toured the country with the likes of Tommy James, The Turtles, The Monkees, The Association, The Lovin' Spoonful, The Buckinghams, Herman's Hermits, Ron Dante, the Rascals, and other iconic acts. Additional notables that Adams has performed with include Spencer Davis, Rick Springfield, Johnny Rivers, Neil Sedaka, America, and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sam Moore.

The frontman for the touring Rollins Stones tribute act Mick Adams & the Stones, the Quad City Symphony's August 21 guest artist has recorded with Mark Kendall of Great White as well as Ronnie James Dio's guitarist Tracy G, and has done voice-over work for MAD-TV. He has also performed on various telethons, including Betty White’s pet telethon, Jerry Lewis’ MS telethon, and many others. Mick Adams & the Stones has performed for entertainers including Brad Pitt, Will Ferrell, David Spade, Amy Adams, Flava Flav, and Judd Apatow. The band has been featured on national television multiple times, has toured Internationally, and has appeared on and recorded for AXS television's The World's Greatest Tribute Bands. They have also been named one of the top 10 tribute acts in the world by Backstage 360 magazine, and Adams has been endorsed by Mark Cuban, Ryan Seacrest, and former president of Atlantic Records Jerry Greenberg, who signed The Rolling Stones.

The August 21 Riverfront Pops event in LeClaire Park will begin with a 6:30 p.m. pre-show featuring the QCSO Youth Symphony Orchestra, and the 7:30 p.m. concert will conclude with rousing renditions of Tchaikovsky's “1812 Overture” and Sousa's “Stars & Stripes Forever” set to a spectacular fireworks display over the Mississippi River. Admission is $5-38, with reserved park plots available for $70-350, and more information on Quad City Bank & Trust's The Music of the Rolling Stones: Mick Jagger & Keith Richards, 1969 is available by calling (563)322-0931 and visiting QCSO.org.