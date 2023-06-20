Rob Leines, July 6

Thursday, July 6, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With his most recent album Blood, Sweat, & Beers lauded by Saving Country Music as "fun and raucous Southern-fried music meant to be listened to loud," outlaw-country and Southern-rock singer/songwriter Rob Leines headlines a July 6 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, Saving Country Music adding that his 2021 recording "may not help you solve the meaning of life, but it sure will make life a lot more entertaining."

Born in Georgia and having grown up in Appalachia surrounded by bluegrass and Southern-roots music, Leines was the son of a military man who spent time in both Utah and California, After graduating from high school, he began working as a whitewater raft guide and welder, and eventually made his solo recording debut with Bad Seed in 2018. After numerous tour stops over the next two years, Leines debuted his concert album Live in Richmond at the National in 2020, a work recorded while he was an opening act for Whiskey Meyers during a rowdy night in Virginia. Prior to touring stop being canceled due to the pandemic, the artist was performing some 200 shows for year as both an opening act and a solo artist, and finally became a critical sensation with the release of his second studio album, 2021's Blood, Sweat, & Beers.

Reviewing the recording, Holler Country called the album "a captivating, dynamic and surprisingly soulful record that's as sage as it is unsavory. It's the work of an artist who bleeds everything into his creative output; highs and lows, confidence and self-condemnation, dejection and liberation. The fact he channels that into supremely riotous rock n' roll adds even greater texture to his sound." American Songwriter wrote that Leines "delivers Southern-fried backroads rock with an irreverence reserved for few genre-bending performance-forward acts. The Georgia-native revels in his country roots delivering brazen lyric lines with a slightly tampered twang." And according to Turn Up the Amp, "His Blood, Sweat, & Beers follow-up to Bad Seed is still that hard-driving blend of country and rock and roll his fans are used to, with a little swampier, greasier goodness, tighter playing, and stronger vocal delivery."

Rob Leines plays his Davenport engagement on July 6s, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $12, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.