The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight, April 23

Thursday, April 23, 8 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Featuring a touring collective of classical musicians who breathe beautifully dark energy into legendary rock and metal anthems, The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight comes to Davenport's Adler Theatre on April 23, this wildly popular stage event by impresario and producer Nathan Reed featuring high-energy favorites complemented by a stunning Gothic visual world.

The Rock Orchestra was created by Reed in 2020, and designed to bring to audiences legendary rock and metal songs with all the grace and power of classical music. Boasting more than 400 shows and half-million guests over the past six years, The Rock Orchestra has quickly established itself as a mainstay for rock fans worldwide and calls itself home to a rotating collective of some the world’s most talented musicians and vocalists. In 2021, the concert event's first-ever U.K. Tour sold out under socially distanced conditions due to COVID-19, and the show addionally enjoyed five sold-out performances at the Clapham Grand and audiences numbering more than 29,000. The 2022 Ireland tour sold out in three days, with The Rock Orchestra's first-ever public-media release “Chop Suey” debuting that same year.

It was in 2023 that The Rock Orchestra triumphed in their first sold-out USA tour, one of those shows held at the historic Palladium in New York's Times Sqaure. Further sold-out tours across the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe followed, with more than 141,000 rock and metal fans showing up for the thrilling stage event. Since then, The Rock Orchestra has achieved massive success with their take on “Zombie” (achieving more than 10 million streams within the recording's first two months), and have performed for hundreds of thousands of fans, last year alone performing more than 200 individual shows around the globe.

The touring performance with The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight comes to Davenport on April 23, admission to the 8 p.m. show starts at $50, and more information and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting DavenportLive.com/the-adler-theatre.