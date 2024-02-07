The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass, February 21

Wednesday, February 21, 7:30 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

A touring ensemble that effortlessly mixes classical, big-band swing, New Orleans jazz, and straight-ahead jazz music, the Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass led by the internationally renowned trumpet player will play the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on February 21, the lauded musicians performing alongside guest organist Alan Morrison and members of the UD Concert and Jazz Bands.

Lauded as America’s premier large brass ensemble, the Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass has always reflected the diverse makeup of men and women in the American culture, and is dedicated to the notion that music is a gift to be enjoyed by everyone. The touring ensemble is a family-owned and operated business that had its beginnings on the streets of New Orleans. On the advice of family patriarch Ellis Marsalis, the group created a concert format that breaks the usual barriers between genres and strives to create a connection between the audience and performers. Marsalis' ensemble is especially dedicated to reaching out to the world's youth and inspiring them to reach for their dreams.

A veritable "dream team" of virtuoso brass players, the group burst onto the music scene with a debut performance in Philadelphia's Kimmel Center in Verizon Hall, a residency for the Mann Center for the Performing Arts, and a special feature on the National Public Radio show All Things Considered. Performances by the Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass range from solo trumpet, to brass quintet, to the full 11-piece ensemble with percussion. Their programs include holiday concerts, mini-concerts for schools, and traditional brass concerts with optional organ or choir, while the musicians' Brothers on the Battlefield: The Power of Love covers music from the Civil War through the Civil Rights Movements. In recent years, the Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass has been invited to perform in performing arts centers around the world including China's National Center for the Performing Arts, Guangzhou Opera House, Tangelwood's Seiji Ozawa Hall, and prominent performing arts centers throughout the United States, South America, Asia, and Europe.

The touring concert with the Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass will take place in the John & Alice Butler Hall of the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on February 21, admission to the 7:30 p.m. event is $28-40, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)585-7469 and visiting Dbq.edu/heritagecenter.