The Ron Tegeler Organ Trio, April 17

Sunday, April 17, 5 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Performing locally as a special Easter Day treat for jazz fans, the Ron Tegeler Organ Trio enjoys an April 17 set as featured guests in Polyrhythms' Third Sunday Jazz Series, their concert at Davenport's Redstone Room showcasing the talents of a headliner who has studied and performed with such jazz greats as David Baker, Bobby Shew, Dan Haerle, Jim Rotondi, and John Goldsby.

A native of Clinton, Iowa, Tegeler has performed with local and national groups over the past 45 years. Although he played many genres of music during that time, his passion always centered around jazz, and Tegeler's singular style has been influenced by guitar greats such as Larry Carlton, Robben Ford, Kenny Burrell, Joe Pass, and Wes Montgomery. In addition to performing in a jazz quartet or trio setting, he has also performed in larger combos and big band settings, and on a few occasions, he has performed as a solo performer or duet musician, as in his recent collaborations with Steve Grismore. Tegeler has also enjoyed attending the Jamey Aebersold summer jazz workshops over the past nine years, where he has worked with some of the best jazz guitar instructors in the nation, among them Dave Stryker, Fred Hamilton, Corey Christiansen, Mike Di liddo, Pat Lentz, Craig Wagner, and Zvonimer Tot. Says Tegeler, "They have been a true inspiration and have helped me take my playing to the next level."

Tegeler's jazz organ-trio collaboration, which features the bandleader on guitar, Glennda Currence on Hammond Organ, and Kirk Prebyl on drums, is an exciting re-creation of the traditional guitar, organ, drum combo popular in the 1950s and '60s. The group shares a deep passion for jazz, and enjoys performing a variety of jazz styles from jazz, blues, and Latin standards to bebop. The Ron Tegeler Organ Trio’s most recent recording Just Hangin' Out, released in May of last year, is available for purchase at RonTegeler.com and at all of the musicians' upcoming trio events, as well as available for online purchase, download, and streaming through distribution sites such as Amazon, CD Baby, iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, Pandora, and others.

The Ron Tegeler Organ Trio plays the Redstone Room at 5 p.m. on April 17, admission to the concert is $15, and more information and reservations are available by calling (309)373-0790 and visiting Polyrhythms.org.