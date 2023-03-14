Roots & Boots: '90s Electric Throwdown, March 25

Saturday, March 25, 8 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

A trio of country-music superstars will combine their chart-topping talents at the Rust Belt on March 25 when the East Moline hosts the national tour of Roots & Boots: '90s Electric Throwdown, a night of exhilarating genre smashes boasting the energetic stylings of Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, and Aaron Tippin.

To date, the discography of Louisiana native Kershaw comprises 17 studio albums and six compilation albums, with three of his albums certified platinum by the RIAA and two others (plus his first greatest-hits package) certified gold. His 1993 single "She Don't Know She's Beautiful" reached the top of the Billboard charts, while more than two dozen others entered the top 40 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, among them the top-10 hits "Cadillac Style," "Anywhere but Here," "Haunted Heart," "Queen of My Double-Wide Trailer," "I Can't Reach Her Anymore," "National Working Woman's Holiday," "Third Rate Romance," "Meant to Be," "Vidalia," and "Love of My Life."

Born in Arkansas, Raye boasts a discography that comprises 12 studio albums and 39 singles, four of which topped Billboard's U.S. Country Singles chart: "Love, Me," "In This Life," "My Kind of Girl," and "I Can Still Feel You." Twenty-one of his singles, meanwhile, have reached the top 10 on the same chart, including 14 singles hitting the top 10 consecutively between 1991 and 1996. Besides his peaks on the country charts, Raye has reached the Billboard Hot 100 four times, first with 1995's "One Boy, One Girl," then 1998's "Someone You Used to Know," 1999's "Anyone Else," and 2000's "Couldn't Last a Moment." Additionally, two of hRaye's singles – 1992's "In This Life" and 1997's "The Gift," which peaked at number three and featured Jim Brickman and Susan Ashton – charted on Billboard's U.S. Adult Contemporary Singles chart.

As for Florida native Tippin, his discography comprises 11 studio albums, the highest-certified being 1992's Read Between the Lines, which hit platinum sales with the RIAA and gold sales with the CRIA. Five more studio albums – 1991's You've Got to Stand for Something, 1993's Call of the Wild, 1994's Lookin' Back at Myself, 1995's Tool Box, and 2000's People Like Us – have also been certified gold by the RIAA. In addition, Tippin has released 38 singles, of which 34 have charted on Billboard Hot Country Songs. "There Ain't Nothin' Wrong with the Radio," "That's as Close as I'll Get to Loving You," and "Kiss This" all topped the chart, while another four of his singles have also crossed over to the Billboard Hot 100, including 2001's country smash "Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly."

The '90s Electric Throwdown with the Roots & Boots team of Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, and Aaron Tippin comes to East Moline on March 25 with an opening set by Michael Moncada, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $39-79, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.