Rosali, April 19

Friday, April 19, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With her March release Bite Down hailed by AllMusic.com as a work that offers "the best examples yet of her peculiar ability to craft songs that sound uncannily at peace as they explode," indie-rock singer/songwriter Rosali A. Middleman – performing under the moniker Rosali – headlines an April 19 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, her Bite Down raves continuing with Paste calling it "packed wall to wall with tunes that are unsettled but unhurried, generous with melody, wandering but never lost, and reliably steady despite the never-ending twists and turns of an earthly existence."

As stated at AllMusic.com, "Singer/songwriter Rosali's songs are subtle and tremendous at the same time, exploring vulnerable emotions through expertly crafted folk-rock that's informed by D.I.Y. experimentalism. Her output grew more refined without ever losing its unfinished edges, reaching a new level once she began working with backing band Mowed Sound on her 2021 album No Medium, as well as on her Merge Records debut, 2024's Bite Down.

"Rosali Middleman grew up in Michigan in a musical family, and she later got her start as a solo artist while living in Philadelphia as part of the city's noisy rock scene. Her debut album, Out of Love, was released in 2016 on Siltbreeze, its rootsy songs operating in a different sphere than some of the other, more challenging noise artists the label was known for. An experimental spirit flowed through Rosali's solo work, however, and she further explored her more ragged impulses in garage punk trio the Long Hots and in Monocot, an arid psychedelic rock duo with drummer Jayson Gerycz. Second album Trouble Anyway arrived in 2018, featuring guest appearances from members of Purling Hiss, the War on Drugs, and ambient harpist Mary Lattimore, all friends from Philly's close-knit experimental indie scene. Rosali began reaching a wider audience around the time of Trouble Anyway, touring regularly in support of larger acts like Destroyer, the Weather Station, Dinosaur Jr.'s J Mascis, and others.

"2021's No Medium was Rosali's first album with backing band Mowed Sound, a crew of locked-in players that included drummer Kevin Donahue, bassist David Nance, and guitarist/producer James Schroeder. After relocating to North Carolina, she signed with Merge Records for the release of her fourth album, Bite Down. The record was again tracked with the able backing of Mowed Sound, this time augmented by keyboardist Ted Bois." Editors at Stereogum chose Bite Down as Album of the Week, where critic Chris DeVille called it "a folk rock album that actually rocks" and "one of the most stirring albums of this young year." Steven Hyden at Uproxx also dubbed this one of the best albums of the year, calling it a "real achievement" that sounds like it was "created by a gang of likeminded individuals expressing something authentic and true together."

Rosali performs her headlining engagement in Davenport on April 19 with an additional set by Fran, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $19.84, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.