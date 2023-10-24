Rosie Tucker, November 3

Friday, November 3, 8 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of their most recent album Sucker Supreme, a recording that The Independent lauded as "heart-breaking and yet still confident, clever but also melancholy," pop-folk singer/songwriter Rosie Tucker headlines a November 3 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, their latest release a work that, according to The Alternative, "carries the same charisma and personality that made people embrace their music but gives Tucker the space to grow and to experiment with their arrangements and formulae."

A native of the San Fernando Valley, Tucker started singing as a toddler and went on to study music at the University of Southern California. It was during their time at USC that the musician self-released their first album Lowlight in 2015. A set of acoustic-guitar songs, it was recorded with producer Casey Barth, and gave listeners and reviewers their first sense of what AllMusic.com would eventually call an "alternative singer/songwriter whose tuneful, thoughtful guitar pop paints evocative scenes and emotions of the everyday," and who would be praised by Pitchfork for their "surging pop hooks and sharp lyricism."

As stated at AllMusic.com, "Tucker spent some of the next few years playing bass and writing songs for the post-rock band Gypsum while also performing solo. They had switched to electric before recording the fleshed-out, Wolfy-produced Never Not Never Not Never Not, which featured contributions from guitarist Anna Arboles and drummer Jessica Reed. It arrived on New Professor Music in 2019. While not their first time writing on queer experience, the song 'Gay Bar' connected with listeners, garnering hundreds of thousands of streams." Two years later, Tucker announced they had signed to Epitaph Records and would be releasing a third full-length album titled Sucker Supreme, which debuted in April of 2021. The album would go on to be included on Pitchfork's list of "29 Great Records You May Have Missed: Spring 2021," and receive an Independent rave stating that, for Tucker's latest, "its strength ultimately lies in the ability to fuse together multiple ideas and styles. Listeners are privy to a full range of emotion without ever once feeling that the record feel over-cluttered."

Rosie Tucker headlines her Davenport engagement on November 3 with an additional set by Ariel, admission to the 8 p.m. Void Church co-presentation is $15, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.