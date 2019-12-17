Rude Punch's “New Laws Eve,” December 31

Tuesday, December 31, 9 p.m.

Rock Island Brewing Company, 1815 Second Avenue, Rock Island IL

Performing at the Rock Island Brewing Company in celebration of both New Year's Eve and a certain change in Illinois law that will come into effect in 2020 (as RIBCO's Web site states, “all you know why!” the celebration is taking place), the reggae, rock, and dub musicians of Rude Punch ring in the new year with level vibes, jams, and plenty of holiday cheer in their December 31 engagement New Laws Eve.

Based in Davenport, Rude Punch is composed of Brady Jager on lead locals and guitar, Adam Tucker on drums, Jack Hill on bass, and Murray Lee Rice on keyboards, and blends reggae, rock, punk, and pop to create original, high-energy music. Formed by Jager, Tucker, and Robb Laake in 2007, the initial Rude Punch trio was heavily influenced by bands such as Sublime and 311 – early pioneers of mixing reggae with punk, hip-hop, funk, and rock.

Rude Punch released its self-titled debut album later that year, and quickly went on to share stages with acts such as Slightly Stoopid, Pepper, and Sublime with Rome while their popularity continued to grow through Midwestern concert and festival appearances. The area talents continued spreading musical positivity through 2009's Killin' It and 2015's Lovers Rock, and with the addition of Hill in 2015 and Rice in 2018, Rude Punch expanded its influences and built on their following, energizing fans and crowds with a continuous output of new songs and performances at festivals including Summercamp and Camp Euforia. The musicians' recent sets, meanwhile, have included performances at Iowa City's Gabe's and Davenport's River Music Experience courtyard, with Rude Punch also an annually popular presence at the summertime Dawn & On Festival.

Admission to Rude Punch's 9 p.m. New Laws Eve concert at the Rock Island Brewing Company is $5, and more information on the December 31 event is available by calling (309)793-1999 or visiting RIBCO.com.