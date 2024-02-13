Russell Dickerson, February 24

Saturday, February 24, 8 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

With his singles "Yours," "Blue Tacoma," "Every Little Thing," and "Love You Like I Used To" all hitting Billboard's Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, Russell Dickerson headlines a February 24 concert at East Moline venue The Rust Belt, the artist's most recent, self-titled album lauded by Country Swag as a work in which Dickerson “continues to shine as one of Nashville's most talented singer/songwriters, stretching himself lyrically, musically, and vocally while remaining abundantly true to himself.”

Dickerson earned a bachelor's degree in music from Belmont University and signed with Creative Artists Agency in 2010. The following year, he released the EP Die to Live Again and opened for David Nail, going on to tour with Canaan Smith in 2015. That same year, Dickerson released the single "Yours," which became the title track to his second EP which debuted at number 14 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and sold 2,700 copies in its first week of release. The song launched at number two in the iTunes Country Store and number eight in all genres, and in October of 2016, Dickerson signed with Triple Tigers Records following successful tours alongside Thomas Rhett and Billy Currington.

Dickerson's album Yours was released in October of 2017 and premiered at number one on Billboard's Heatseeker chart, eventually also peaking at number five on its Top Country Albums chart. The recording produced two additional singles in "Blue Tacoma" and "Every Little Thing," both of which topped the Country Airplay charts, and Dickerson's second album Southern Symphony came out in late 2020 on Triple Tigers. Its lead single "Love You Like I Used To" also topped the country music charts, and Dickerson and Tyler Hubbard were both featured on Thomas Rhett's 2022 song "Death Row". In June of last year, Dickerson released his third EP Three Months Two Streets Down, and adding the success of his self-titled 2022 album, Dickerson's professional accomplishments include making his Grand Ole Opry debut in June of 2016.

Russell Dickerson performs his headlining engagement on February 24 with an additional set by Maddie & Tae, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $29.50-34.50, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.