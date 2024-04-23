Sam Evian, May 5

Sunday, May 5, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With the singer/songwriter's March release Plunge lauded by Paste magazine as "mellow and moody, rife with vibrant chords" and the artist's "trademark, dreamy vocals" indie-rock and psych-pop musician Sam Evian headlines a May 5 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, Uncut adding to the Plunge praise by calling it "a loose, luscious listen, with a timeless sound."

Based in Brooklyn and boasting four full-length albums and one 7" single, Evian signed with Saddle Creek Records in 2016, the same year he released his debut album Premium. In 2018, the artist debuted his second album You, Forever, which found Kazu Makino of Blonde Redhead contributing to the recording's song "Next to You." The song "Health Machine" was also released as a single and music video, and in the Pitchfork review its album, Allison Hussey wrote that Evian "offers rock songs about vulnerability and desire that are gentle and sweet but avoid the most saccharine tendencies of soft rock." Digital Trends went on to include You, Forever in their list of the best albums of 2018.

Three years later, it was announced that Evian had been signed to Fat Possum Records, and that his new album Time to Melt would be released in October of 2021. Of the recording, Aquarium Drunkard said, "Time to Melt aspires to address the strife of the present and sound good while cooking dinner. No short order, but with its lush sounds and warm nods in the direction of Sly and the Family Stone, T. Rex, and Shuggie Otis, he’s pulled it off." Flood Magazine, meanwhile, raved, "Time to Melt spins death in a funky, positive light."

Reviewing March's Plunge, AllMusic's Marcy Donelson felt that "its breezy mix of radio-friendly, late-'60s and '70s singer/songwriter, psychedelic, and power pop brings it closer in line with cited inspirations like the Beatles, solo George Harrison, and Harry Nilsson, among many others." Sean Fennell of Paste said that "there is nothing diminishing about the returns this time around – especially when you consider just how pristine a sound Evian is able to pull from his impressive cast of collaborators on this occasion." And Under the Radar's Mark Moody called the work "blessed with tight writing, surefire melodies, and a cast of all-star musicians" and found it "well worth jumping into."

Sam Evian plays his headlining engagement in Davenport on May 5 with an additional set by Hannah Cohen, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $19.84, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.