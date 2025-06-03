03 Jun 2025

Samantha Crain, June 13

By Reader Staff

Samantha Crain at the Raccoon Motel -- June 13.

Friday, June 13, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

The lauded recipient of 2009 NAMMYs (Native American Music Awards) for Folk Album of the Year and Songwriter of the Year and the 2022 trophy for her Single of the Year "Bloomsday," Choctaw Nation singer/songwriter Samantha Crain headlines a June 13 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the artist's may release Gumshoe hailed by Americana Highways as "an astonishingly expansive account of yearning."

As stated at AllMusic.com, "Samantha Crain was raised in rural Shawnee, Oklahoma, a town whose remote location influenced her quirky, earthy interpretation of folk music. Although inspired by the sounds of her father's music collection, including Bob Dylan and the Grateful Dead, an adolescent Crain took even greater solace in the music of her home state, from the rootsy Americana of Woody Guthrie to the sonic experiments of the Flaming Lips. She later enrolled at Oklahoma Baptist University, where she spent several semesters working toward a degree in English Literature before registering for a semester-long songwriting retreat. Located off-campus on Martha's Vineyard, the program allowed Crain to transform herself into a songwriter with a knack for narrative storytelling. She then returned home, where unpaid student loans convinced her to pursue a career in music instead. Ramseur Records took note of Crain's work schedule, which saw her crisscrossing the country with guitar in tow, and ultimately offered her a spot on the label."

"The Confiscation, a mature EP featuring harmonica, tambourine, lap steel guitar, and Crain's unembellished vocals, marked her Ramseur debut in 2007. Her first full-length album, Songs in the Night, which was credited to Samantha Crain & the Midnight Shivers, appeared the following year. Her sophomore LP, You (Understood) was released in 2011, and the forcefully intimate, autobiographical Kid Face, her first with indie rocker John Vanderslice as producer, arrived in 2013 to widespread critical praise. Released via the Full Time Hobby label in 2015, Under Branch and Thorn and Tree also featured Vanderslice, who didn't shy away from strings and synthy sounds while Crain rawly addressed themes of the working class and the socio-politically disregarded ("The 99 Percent"). Crain set about writing her fifth album back in Norman, Oklahoma over a four-month period while working shifts at a local pizza restaurant. Drafting Vanderslice once again to produce, Crain headed to Oakland, California to record at the Tiny Telephone studios. The resulting You Had Me at Goodbye, was released in early 2017.

"By the end of that year, Crain was struggling with health issues, as tendonitis and carpal tunnel syndrome combined with injuries sustained in an auto accident, making it impossible for her to play guitar. Crain fell into a deep funk, but physical therapy and counseling helped her overcome her health, and creatively revitalized, she began work on a new album. The results, A Small Death, was released in July 2020."

Samantha Crain headlines her Davenport engagement on June 13 with an additional set by Quinn Cristopherson, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $23.81, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Real Astrology and RCR Crossword every week?) 

Subscribe!

* indicates required

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Music Calendars

Submit your event listings to calendar@rcreader.com

 