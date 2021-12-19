Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show, December 31

Friday, December 31, 10 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Classic-rock fans seeking New Year's Eve satisfaction will be able to find it, literally, at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center when the venue hosts the tribute artists of Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show, a December 31 party celebrating the legendary talents behind “Gimme Shelter,” “Jumpin' Jack Flash,” “You Can't Always Get What You Want,” and dozens of other timeless hits.

Rooted in blues and early rock and roll, the Rolling Stones' first stable line-up comprised vocalist Mick Jagger, multi-instrumentalist Brian Jones, guitarist Keith Richards, bassist Bill Wyman, and drummer Charlie Watts. The group started out playing covers and were at the forefront of the British Invasion in 1964, also being identified with the counterculture of the 1960s. They then found greater success with their own material as 1965's "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" and "Get Off of My Cloud," as well as 1966's "Paint It Black," became international chart-topping hits. Released in 1966, Aftermath arrived as the Stones' first entirely original album, and the following year, the musicians had the double-sided hit "Ruby Tuesday"/"Let's Spend the Night Together" and experimented with psychedelic rock on Their Satanic Majesties Request. They returned to their roots with such hits as 1968's "Jumpin' Jack Flash" and 1969's "Honky Tonk Women," plus albums such as 1968's Beggars Banquet, featuring "Sympathy for the Devil," and 1969's Let It Bleed, featuring "You Can't Always Get What You Want" and "Gimme Shelter". The latter recording was the first of five consecutive number-one albums for the Rolling Stones in the United Kingdom.

The Rolling Stones' estimated record sales of 200 million makes them one of the best-selling music artists of all time. The band has won three Grammy Awards and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989 and the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2004. In 2019, Billboard magazine ranked the Rolling Stones second on their list of the "Greatest Artists of All Time" based on U.S. chart success. They are also ranked fourth on Rolling Stone's list of the Greatest Artists of All Time.

Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show is the global touring tribute to these iconic musicians, with this highly rated Billboard & Pollstar act entering their 20th year in production with over 4,000 performances to their credit. Their client list include the nation's top casinos, performing arts centers, music halls, and corporate clients, and in performing up to 150 shows a year, this highly acclaimed production showcases the most authentic cast and costuming of its kind. Presenting uncanny likenesses of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and company, Satisfaction plays over 50 years of the Rolling Stones' classic hits, and they have been featured in Rolling Stone, Showbiz Magazine, Las Vegas Today, and hundreds of national newspapers, magazines, and television and radio programs for honoring the Rolling Stones and their legacy.

Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show will ring in New Year's at the Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, with the concert starting at 10 p.m. on December 31 and lasting until 12:15 a.m. on January 1. Admission is $25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (844)852-4386 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.