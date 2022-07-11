Savannah Conley, July 23

Saturday, July 23, 8 p.m.

Raccoon Motel 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Performing locally in support of her latest EP in which, according to Atwood magazine, "the Nashville singer/songwriter stuns with stirring alternative and indie-pop gold," Savannah Conley brings her tour to Davenport's Raccoon Motel on July 23, the artist's new EP Surprise, Surprise, in Atwood's words, "an intimate, elegant, and charming set of coming-of-age songs reckoning with the throes of young adulthood."

A 2016 recipient of the John Lennon singer/songwriter award, Conley was born in 1997 and raised 20 miles outside of Nashville into a family with a strong appreciation for music, as her mother was a professional back-up singer and her father an accomplished studio musician. Conley has performed music consistently since the age of seven and was strongly influenced by the local indie-rock scenes of her early years, and in 2017, she delivered her first EP with 18th & Portland. This debut recording was independently released solely by her to regional acclaim, and not long after its release, tracks from the EP such as "Midnight Train" generated music-industry interest that led to her being noticed by acclaimed producer Dave Cobb. He subsequently signed her to his Low Country Sound imprint label, at which point Conley went on to record her major-label debut EP Twenty Twenty, produced by Cobb and released in April of 2018.

Since the arrival of that three-song EP that Highway Queens said suggested "a bright and clear musical future up ahead," Conley has gone on tour as a supporting act with Anderson East and Brent Cobb, and has opened for such noted artists as Willie Nelson, Brandi Carlile, and Ben Folds. Her plaudits and popularity have continued to amass with the 2021 release of Surprise, Surprise, an EP collection that won raves not only for Conley's six included songs, but for the music videos accompanying them. Regarding the video for the EP's title song, Euphoria raved, "Minimalism has never felt and sounded more cinematic than it does in the visual for Savannah Conley’s 'Surprise, Surprise.' ... It’s no secret that existing in a state of quiet allows for one to dive into their own thoughts, but Conley’s tearful realism in the lyrics of 'Surprise, Surprise' in conjunction with the visual’s soft, uncluttered landscape gives way to four minutes of pure, heart-wrenching, and romantic reflection for viewers."

Savannah Conley plays her Davenport engagement on July 23 with an opening set by Secondhand Sound, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $12, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.