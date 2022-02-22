Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox, March 8

Tuesday, March 8, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Adored by audiences for the show's signature reworking of popular modern music into different vintage genres, especially early-20th-century forms such as swing and jazz, the touring sensation Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox lands at Davenport's Adler Theatre on March 8, this rotating musical collective having thus far amassed roughly 1.4 billion YouTube views and five million subscribers.

Postmodern Jukebox originated in 2011 when founder Scott Bradlee began shooting videos with friends from college in his basement apartment in Astoria, New York, his ensemble including bassist Chris Anderson, saxophonist Ben Golder-Novick, harpist Brandee Younger, and vocalist Emma Walker. Bradlee struggled for years as a jazz musician in New York City before one of his videos (which he called "a medley of '80s songs done ragtime style") became popular in 2009; he received a message on Twitter from author Neil Gaiman, and two years later, Bradlee's video for "A Motown Tribute to Nickelback" included Drue Davis (emcee), Steve Ujfalussy (saxophone, EWI) Adam Kubota (bass), Allan Mednard (drums), and Tim Kubart (tambourine). With more than one million views in its first week and four million in its first year, Robyn Adele Anderson's cover version of Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' "Thrift Shop" was Postmodern Jukebox's first viral music video in 2012. The song was included on Introducing Postmodern Jukebox and reached number eight on Billboard's Jazz Album chart, and was followed by a 2013 cover of Miley Cyrus' "We Can't Stop," with the band subsequently performing on Good Morning America later than year.

Each week, Postmodern Jukebox releases a new video on YouTube, and although most were originally filmed casually in Bradlee's living room, sets became more elaborate over time. Over the years, the band has covered songs by artists ranging from Lady Gaga and the Strokes to Katy Perry and the White Stripes, and since their beginnings as a small group of friends making music in a basement in Queens, Postmodern Jukebox has gone on to feature 70 different performers and tour six continents. Meanwhile, several former American Idol finalists have found success as part of Postmodern Jukebox's ensemble, including Vonzell Solomon (season four), Blake Lewis (season six), Melinda Doolittle (season six), Haley Reinhart (Season 10), Casey Abrams (Season 10), Thia Megia (season 10), and DeAndre Brackensick (season 11). Four Season 14 finalists have also performed lead vocals for the group: Joey Cook, Rayvon Owen, Clark Beckham, and JAX.

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox brings its North American tour to Davenport on March 8, admission to the 7:30 p.m. show is $39.50-75, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.