Scott H. Biram, April 9

Tuesday, April 9, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Lauded by Noisey for the way his "messy, raw records swirl together outlaw country, blues, Americana, soul, and rock 'n' roll ... in the best kind of way," singer/songwriter Scott H. Biram headlines an April 9 engagement at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, his 2020 recording Fever Dreams praised by Bluestown Music for the artist "honestly laying down his bare soul at the people's feet once again in a way that very few can."

A musician, record producer, and ordained minister, Biram is primarily known as one of the prominent players in the “one-man band” musical genre. Born in Lockhart, Texas, the artist who will turn 50 on April 4 joined local punk rock band The Thangs while in high school, and played shows with them after moving on to college, where he eventually earned a fine-arts degree from Southwest Texas State University. With his musical tastes extending to the roots music of Lightnin' Hopkins and Doc Watson, Biram went on to play with a pair of bluegrass bands – Scott Biram & the Salt Peter Boys and Bluegrass Drive-By – before adopting his aggressive, one-man-band performing style and releasing his debut album This Is Kingsbury? in 2000 on his own KnuckleSandwich Records label.

Another self-released album, Preachin' & Hollerin', debuted in 2002, but a year later, Biram was nearly killed when his truck was involved in a head-on collision with a semi on a Texas highway. While confined to his bed, the musician ecorded the EP Rehabilitation Blues, and less than two months after the accident, Biram played a legendary show at Austin's Continental Club, performing on-stage in a wheelchair with IVs dangling from his arms. The Continental show defined Biram's relentless and rebellious image, and he began playing up to 200 dates a year and releasing records at a steady pace.

Since the 2004 release of The Dirty Old One Man Band, Biram has maintained a demanding touring schedule in between recording new music for Bloodshot Records, turning out seven albums (among them Graveyard Shift, Bad Ingredients, Nothin' but Blood, The Bad Testament, and Fever Dreams), with a new one, The One & Only, set for release on March 29. Biram has also appeared on national television shows such as NBC's The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and performed in prestigious venues such as Lincoln Center, the Hollywood Palladium, and San Francisco's The Fillmore, and Bad Ingredients won the artist the 2012 Independent Music Award for Best Blues Album. He's also a four-time Ameripolitan Award winner, scoring victories in 2015, 2016, 2017, and last year for Best Outlaw Male.

Scott H. Biram headlines his Davenport engagement on April 9, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $26.45, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.