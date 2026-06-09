Scott Wolverton, June 19

Friday, June 19, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of new songs including his critically lauded "Cattleman's Call," country-music singer/songwriter Scott Wolverton headlines a June 19 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the performer hailed by Holler Country for his "warm and balanced, widescreen quality that draws from the heartland rock of Mellencamp and Springsteen, giving his songs a soft melancholy and a wide-eyed sense of wonder that sets them apart."

As stated at ScottWolvertonMusic.com, the artist is "a songwriter from Seward, Nebraska, whose work reflects the grounded nature of his Midwestern upbringing. Raised on a cattle farm, he learned early the value of patience, humility, and consistency, all of which are qualities that still shape his writing today.

"Before music became his focus, Wolverton spent years traveling the Midwest playing college baseball, and later coached at the junior college he once competed for. Those seasons on the road – making long drives, stopping into small towns, and meeting new faces – quietly prepared him for a career that keeps him on the move.

"Wolverton’s sound is rooted in traditional country storytelling with a modern Americana edge. With a weathered voice and honest lyrics, his songs explore love, restlessness, faith, and the quiet moments that define everyday life. Drawing inspiration from classic country and heartland songwriters, Wolverton blends the real life experiences from his Midwest upbringing with a raw and nostalgic lived-in sound.

"His debut project, Chasing a Simple Feeling, helped launch his career before he relocated to Nashville. Since then he has continued to refine his voice with releases such as 'Do Si Do' and 'Cattleman’s Call,' establishing himself as a songwriter comfortable with honesty and restraint.

"Live performance is central to Wolverton’s identity. He prioritizes playing for audiences wherever he can – clubs, listening rooms, fairs, backyards, and small-town venues – believing music works best when shared directly and without pretense.

"Wolverton’s strength lies in pairing Midwestern humility with an understated ability to articulate longing, movement, and reflection. He isn’t interested in spectacle; he’s interested in telling the truth in a recognizable way that listeners can easily relate to."

Scott Wolverton headlines his Davenport engagement on June 19, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $15.88, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.