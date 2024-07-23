Scotty McCreery, August 4

Sunday, August 4, 8 p.m.

Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 West Locust Street, Davenport IA

Lauded by Country Swag as an artist who “knows how to perfectly mix fun with heart,” platinum-selling country-music star Scotty McCreery, on August 4, serves as the final grandstand headliner for the 2024 Mississippi Valley Fair, the 30-year-old singer/songwriter behind thee chart-topping albums also the ultimate victor during the tenth season of American Idol.

North Carolina native McCreery auditioned for the TV's competition program at the age of 16, and at 17, he entered the finale with fellow country singer Lauren Alaina, making it the youngest match-up in the history of the series. He went on to become American Idol's youngest male winner and second-youngest winner overall after season six's Jordin Sparks, and the following year, McCreery's debut album Clear as Day was released on October 4, 2011. The album sold 197,000 units in its debut week, and McCreery made history as the first country act to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 with their first studio album, as well as the youngest man to open at the top of the chart with his debut release. Clear as Day went on to top five separate Billboard charts: Top Current Albums, Digital Albums, Internet Albums, Top Country Albums, and the aforementioned Billboard 200. With that latter ranking, McCreery joined Kelly Clarkson, Ruben Studdard, Clay Aiken, Carrie Underwood, Chris Daughtry, and Adam Lambert as the only American Idol contestants to have a number-one album, and Clear as Day has since been certified platinum with more than one million units shipped.

Following the 2012 release of the top-five Billboard hit Christmas with Scotty McCreery, the artist delivered his third album See You Tonight in October of 2013. Its title track was released in May of that year as the lead single, and became McCreery's first song to reach the top 10 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. "Feelin' It" was consequently released as the album's second single in April of 2014, and also reached the top 10 on Billboard Country Airplay. Since then, the country star has enjoyed another chart-topping album with 2018's Seasons Change, a recording that found three of its songs topping the Billboard Country Airplay chart: “This Is It,” “In Between,” and “You Time.” With McCreery's Same Truck a top-10 smash in 2021, the artist is currently touring in support of his sixth album Rise & Fall, which was released in May and was hailed by Country Stars Central as a recording that "showcases his impeccable and unmistakable vocals."

Scotty McCreery performs his Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds set at 8 p.m. on August 4, and $105-130 MVF Fun Cards are required for admittance into any and all Grandstand concerts this summer. For more information on the concert and the Mississippi Valley Fair, call (563)326-5338 and visit MVFair.com.