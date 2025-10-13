Sebastian Bach and Slaughter, October 25

Saturday, October 25, 7 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

With his career accomplishments including acting as frontman for the hard-rock outfit Skid Row and a successful turn on TV's The Masked Singer, Canadian musician Sebastian Bach co-headlines an October 25 concert at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center alongside the rockers of Slaughter, American Music Award winners whose hit singles include "Fly to the Angels," "Up All Night," and "Spend My Life."

Skid Row initially formed in the mid-1980s with lead vocalist Matt Fallon fronting the group, and they began playing at various clubs around the New Jersey area. After Fallon left the band in 1987, Bach was spotted singing at rock photographer Mark Weiss' wedding by Jon Bon Jovi's parents, who subsequently approached him and suggested he get in touch with their son's friend Dave Sabo, one of Skid Row's guitarists. With Bach as the new lead vocalist, Skid Row achieved commercial success in the late 1980s and early 1990s, with its first two albums Skid Row (1989) and Slave to the Grind (1991) certified multi-platinum, the latter of which reached number one on the Billboard 200. Upon leaving the group in 1996, Bach joined The Last Hard Men, an alternative rock supergroup formed by Breeders lead guitarist Kelley Deal, and three years later, the rocker released his debut solo album Bring 'Em Bach Alive!, his first release after his departure from Skid Row. Primarily a live album of Bach's Skid Row songs, it also presented five new studio recordings, including the singles "Superjerk, Superstar, Supertears and "Rock N Roll."

Bach made his studio-album debut with 2007's Angel Down, which Undercover hailed as "the metal album of the year, if not the 21st Century so far," and followed it with 211's Kicking & Screaming, 2014's Give 'Em Hell, and last year's Child Within the Man, a work that Louder described as "an unapologetic celebration of what Sebastian Bach does best." His credits, however, extend well beyond the recording studio. In 2000, Bach began performing in stage productions, making his Broadway debut with the title role(s) in Jekyll & Hyde in 2000, and then appearing as Riff Raff in 2001's The Rocky Horror Show. The following October, the artist was signed to perform in the national touring production of Jesus Christ Superstar, playing the title role alongside the film version's Judas Iscariot, Carl Anderson. Bach has also appeared in dozens of television series and films, ranging from Trailer Park Boys to Hell's Kitchen to The Masked Singer, where his show-stopping appearances as “Tiki” earned him a spot as a Group B Finalist in December of 2023.

A hard-rock outfit that was originated in Las Vegas in 1988 by lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Mark Slaughter and bassist Dana Strum, Slaughter finds its founding members continuing to tour alongside Jeff “Blando” Bland on lead guitar and Jordan Cannada on drums and percussion. The musicians earned nearly overnight success in 1990 with their first album Stick to Ya, which reached double-platinum status in the United States, earned the group an American Music Award as "Favorite Heavy Metal/Hard Rock New Artist," and spawned several hit singles including “Up All Night,” “Spend My Life,” "Mad About You," and "Fly to the Angels.” A quartet of additional albums – The Wild Life, Fear No Evil, Revolution, and Back to Reality – also debuted in the 1990s, and Slaughter remains a sensationally popular act in national tours.

In 2001, Slaughter was a part of the "Voices of Metal" tour featuring Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe, Ratt, and Vixen. Mark Slaughter and Dana Strum's former Vinnie Vincent Invasion bandmate Bobby Rock played as a touring drummer for Slaughter, filling in for Blas Elias on some shows of the Rock Never Stops Tour. In April of 2004, Slaughter released the DVD-A Then and Now that features 12 songs and 50 photos of the band over the years. The rockers also released a DVD that features all of the music videos and behind-the-scenes footage during Slauighter's 2004 season.

Sebastian Bach and Slaughter team up for their Event Center performance on October 25, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $25-65, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.