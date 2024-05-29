Sebastian Bach, June 9

Sunday, June 9, 7 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

With his career accomplishments including acting as frontman for the hard-rock outfit Skid Row, a successful turn on TV's The Masked Singer, and fame as "the first heavy metal singer on Broadway” thanks to his leading role in Jekyll & Hyde, Canadian musician Sebastian Bach headlines a June 9 concert at East Moline's The Rust Belt, his 2024 album Child Within the Man lauded by This Day in Metal as "heavy and hard rock that old and new fans will undoubtedly enjoy."

Skid Row initially formed in the mid-1980s with lead vocalist Matt Fallon fronting the group, and they began playing at various clubs around the New Jersey area. After Fallon left the band in 1987, Bach was spotted singing at rock photographer Mark Weiss' wedding by Jon Bon Jovi's parents, who subsequently approached him and suggested he get in touch with their son's friend Dave Sabo, one of Skid Row's guitarists. With Bach as the new lead vocalist, Skid Row achieved commercial success in the late 1980s and early 1990s, with its first two albums Skid Row (1989) and Slave to the Grind (1991) certified multi-platinum, the latter of which reached number one on the Billboard 200. Upon leaving the group in 1996, Bach joined The Last Hard Men, an alternative rock supergroup formed by Breeders lead guitarist Kelley Deal, and three years later, the rocker released his debut solo album Bring 'Em Bach Alive!, his first release after his departure from Skid Row. Primarily a live album of Bach's Skid Row songs, it also presented five new studio recordings, including the singles "Superjerk, Superstar, Supertears and "Rock N Roll."

Bach made his studio-album debut with 2007's Angel Down, which Undercover hailed as "the metal album of the year, if not the 21st Century so far," and followed it with 211's Kicking & Screaming, 2014's Give 'Em Hell, and this year's Child Within the Man, a work that Louder described as "an unapologetic celebration of what Sebastian Bach does best." His credits, however, extend well beyond the recording studio. In 2000, Bach began performing in stage productions, making his Broadway debut with the title role(s) in Jekyll & Hyde in 2000, and then appearing as Riff Raff in 2001's The Rocky Horror Show. On November 28 of that year, Bach appeared at New York Steel, a benefit concert held in response to 9/11, while in October of 2022 the artist was signed to perform in the national touring production of Jesus Christ Superstar, playing the title role alongside the film version's Judas Iscariot, Carl Anderson. He has also appeared in dozens of television series and films, ranging from Trailer Park Boys and Robot Chicken to Spongebob Squarepants, Hell's Kitchen, and The Masked Singer, where his show-stopping appearances as “Tiki” earned him a spot as a Group B Finalist in December of 2023.

Sebastian Stan brings his "What Do I Got to Lose" tour to East Moline on June 9, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $29.75-228.75, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.