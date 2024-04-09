Shady: A Live Band Tribute to the Music of Eminem, April 20

Saturday, April 20, 7 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

With the musicians inviting audiences to sing along, dance, put their hands up, smile, and have a good time, the hip-hop performers of Shady: A Live Band Tribute to the Music of Eminem headline an April 20 concert at East Moline venue The Rust Belt, delivering high-energy numbers from the repertoire of one of the greatest rappers of all time.

After the release of his debut album Infinite (1996) and the Slim Shady EP (1997), Eminem – born Marshall Bruce Mathers III in 1972 – signed with Dr. Dre's Aftermath Entertainment and subsequently achieved mainstream popularity in 1999 with The Slim Shady LP. His next two releases, The Marshall Mathers LP (2000) and The Eminem Show (2002), were worldwide successes and both nominated for the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. After the release of his next album, 2004's Encore, Eminem went on hiatus in 2005, largely due to a prescription drug addiction. He returned to the music industry four years later with the release of 2009's Relapse, followed by Recovery the following year. Recovery was the bestselling album worldwide of 2010, making it Eminem's second recording, after The Eminem Show, to be the best-selling album of the year worldwide. In the following years, he released the US number one albums The Marshall Mathers LP 2 (2013), Revival (2017), Kamikaze (2018), and Music to Be Murdered By (2020).

Eminem's best-known songs include "My Name Is," "The Real Slim Shady," "The Way I Am," "Stan," "Without Me," and "Godzilla." In addition to his solo career, Eminem was a member of the hip hop group D12, and he is also known for collaborations with fellow Detroit-based rapper Royce da 5'9"; the two are collectively known as Bad Meets Evil. Eminem starred in the 2002 musical drama film 8 Mile, playing a dramatized version of himself. "Lose Yourself," a track from its soundtrack, topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 weeks, the most ever for a solo rap song, and won the Academy Award for Best Original Song, making Eminem the first hip-hop artist ever to win the award.

Among the best-selling music artists of all time, with estimated worldwide sales of over 220 million records, Eminem was the best-selling music artist in the United States of the 2000s and the bestselling male music artist in the United States of the 2010s, third overall. Billboard named him the "Artist of the Decade (2000–2009)". He has had 10 number-one albums on the Billboard 200 – all of which consecutively debuted at number one on the chart, making him the first artist to achieve this feat – and five number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100. Rolling Stone has included him in its lists of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time and the 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time. Eminem has also won numerous awards, including 15 Grammy Awards, eight American Music Awards, 17 Billboard Music Awards, an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and an MTV Europe Music Global Icon Award. Additionally, in November of 2022, Eminem was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Shady: A Live Band Tribute to the Music of Eminem headlines their East Moline engagement on April 20, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $12.50-20, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.