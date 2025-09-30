Shaggy, October 11

Saturday, October 11, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

A Grammy-winning Jamaican-American reggae musician who scored hits with the songs "It Wasn't Me," "Boombastic," "In the Summertime," "Oh Carolina," and "Angel," Shaggy brings his national tour to Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center on October 11, the artist famed for being the only diamond-selling dancehall artist in music history.

"Emerging in the early '90s as the biggest crossover success in dancehall reggae," as stated at AllMusic.com, "Shaggy became the genre's most potent artist in the international market and has sustained a lasting career. On wildly popular albums like 1995's breakout Boombastic (featuring the chart-topping single of the same name) and 2000's multi-platinum Hot Shot. Shaggy's music was geared toward good times, a friendly (if horny) persona, and catchy party anthems. While he wasn't shy about lifting hooks wholesale from pop hits of the past, he also had fairly eclectic tastes, giving his records a musical variety lacking in other dancehall stars. As a result, Shaggy became one of the few reggae artists to top the album and pop singles charts in America, not to mention numerous other countries where he's had even greater success.

"He landed another major hit with 'Church Heathen' from his 2009 album Intoxication and continues to nurture his collaborative spirit, recording with friends like Rayvon and RikRok as well as releasing an album with the legendary Sly & Robbie in 2013's Out of Many, One Music. In another unusual crossover, he collaborated with Sting on the 2018 duo album 44/876, before returning to solo work with various singles and albums such as 2019's Wah Gwaan?! and 2022's ambitious Com Fly wid Mi, a collection of reggae interpretations of pop vocal standards."

An eight-time Grammy nominee who boasts Best reggae Album wins for Boombastic and 44/876, Shaggy has sold more than 40 million album units to date, in addition to landing eight singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and seven albums on the Billboard 200 (including four in the top 40). He is also among the top-three streamed reggae artists of all time on Spotify (along with Bob Marley and Sean Paul). Not only a multi-award-winning songwriter and hitmaker, Shaggy has also long used his platform to strengthen his community and homeland. In 2009, he established the Shaggy Make a Difference Foundation and organized the first of many, Shaggy & Friends benefit concerts, which to date have raised millions for the Bustamante Children's Hospital – the Caribbean's only English-speaking children's hospital, located in Kingston.

Shaggy brings his national tour to Davenport's Event Center on October 11, admission to the 8p.m. concert is $50-90, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.