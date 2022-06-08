08 Jun 2022

Shaman's Harvest and Crobot, June 17

By Reader Staff

Shaman's Harvest at the Rust Belt -- June 17.

Friday, June 17, 8 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

Two acclaimed hard-rock outfits touring in support of two 2022 album debuts play East Moline venue The Rust Belt on the same night, with the June 17 concert bringing with it performances by Shaman's Harvest, whose Rebelator was released on March 11, and Crobot, whose Feel This was released earlier this month.

Shaman's Harvest was founded in Jefferson City in 1996, and the band released three albums in their early years: 1999's Last Call for Goose Creek, 2002's Synergy, and 2006's March of the Bastards. In 2009, the single "Dragonfly" from their fourth album Shine reached number 16 on Billboard's Active Rock chart, nine at Heritage Rock, and 34 on Billboard's Rock Songs chart. The single went on to sell more than 130,000 copies (the album itself in excess of 33,000 copies), and also appeared on the soundtrack to the John Cena sports drama Legendary. Five years later, "In Chains", the final single from Shaman's Harvest's critically acclaimed Smokin' Hearts & Broken Guns, reached number 11 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart and spent 22 weeks there, making it the band's highest peaking single. With added albums Red Hands Black Deeds in 2017 and the new Rebelator, Shaman's Harvest currently boasts a combined 250 million plus streams, 100,000 albums, and 415,000 singles sold, and the group has toured with rock legends including Godsmack, Nickelback, AC/DC, Cheap Trick, and Alice In Chains.

Crobot at the Rust Belt -- June 17.

Founded by Pottsville, Pennsylvania natives Brandon Yeagley and Chris Bishop, Crobot's original lineup self-released their debut EP The Legend of the Spaceborne Killer in 2012, and a year later, the musicians were signed by Wind-up Records. Crobot's members released their self-titled EP in the spring of 2013, a release that featured four tracks from their subsequent full-length album Something Supernatural and garnered the band Raved reviews. Their first single and video for "Nowhere to Hide" hit number 16 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart, and 2014 found Crobot touring alongside the likes of Chevelle, Clutch, The Sword, Truckfighters, KYNG, and Kill Devil Hill while playing festival sets SXSW, Rock on the Range, and Summerfest. Since then, Crobot has scored additional hits with 2016's Welcome to Fat City and 2019's Motherman, and their most recent album Feel This was released on June 3, inspiring The Razor's Edge to praise the musicians' “rawness that merges with the band's more recent polished sound.”

Shaman's Harvest and Crobot play their East Moline engagement with additional sets by Any Given Sin and The Forty Twos, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $20.50-25.50, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.

