Shamrock Tenors, March 12

Wednesday, March 12, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

With their national tour landing locally just five days ahead of St. Patrick's Day, the internationally beloved Shamrock Tenors play Davenport's Adler Theatre on March 12, this acclaimed quintet hailed by The Irish News for delivering "songs we all know ... gilded with beautiful harmonies and a typically Irish sense of fun!”

Composed of Tom Brandon, Matthew Campbell, Jimmy Johnston, Jack Walsh, and Raymond Walsh, Shamrock Tenors are Ireland’s most exciting new music sensation. Fresh from their debut PBS concert special and proudly supported by Tourism Ireland and Titanic Belfast, the group features performers from both sides of the community across Northern Ireland, with vocalists from London’s West End along with the country's best multi-instrumentalists. Their show takes audiences on a journey through Ireland’s most beloved classic songs in beautiful five-part harmony, the all-ages show with cheeky Irish charm treating crowds to favorites including "Danny Boy," "Whiskey in the Jar," "The Parting Glass," and "Wild Rover."

2024 saw the Shamrock Tenors headline the BBC’s St Patrick’s Day coverage across the entire United Kingdom and Ireland, with the launch of their debut concert special on BBC2 and BBC4, and the group went on to sell out their West End debut at the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End. December of last year saw the release of the Shamrock Tenors' national PBS special across North America, a show now followed by the vocalists' debut North American tour. Last year also saw the ensemble headline their first-ever Irish national tour. Starting with a sold-out show at the Grand Opera House in Belfast, they continued to sell out the entire tour months in advance, including a return to the Grand Opera House for another sold-out performance.

The quintet's first two singles shot straight to number 1 on the iTunes World Music Charts, while their performances online have received in excess of 10 million views. They’ve traveled to more than 30 countries as a group, including Irish festivals in the United States and sold-out performances in iconic venues such as the Ulster Hall, Belfast, and Birmingham Symphony Hall, England, singing to more than 20,000 people in London's Trafalgar Square, London. Grab a drink, sit back and get ready to be transported to the Emerald Isle with Irish music as you've never heard it before.

The national tour of Shamrock Tenors comes to Davenport on March 12, admission to the 7:30 p.m. performance is $34-69, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting DavenportLive.com/the-adler-theatre.