“Shamrockin,” March 15

Saturday, March 15, 6 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Taking place at Davenport's Common Chord two days in advance of St. Patrick's Day, a quintet of electrifying acts will take the Redstone Room stage in the high-energy March 15 event Shamrockin, a concert boasting the collective talents of Die First, Wyvern, Ill Omen, Braver Than I, and Fungal Mass.

Formed in 2023, Die First is a five-piece Deathcore/DADCORE band out of the Quad Cities. The ensemble consists of Drew Anderson on vocals, Tyler Catour and Nate Wulf on guitars, Cody Lawson on bass, and Travis Wince on guitars. Originating that same year, Wyvern is another five-piece outfit, its musicians based in Rock Island, that blends the styles of metalcore, hardcore, and thrash to produce a modern metal sound full of energy and groove. The band consists of Johnathan Smith on vocals, Blake Runkle and Gorge Deharo on guitars, Skyler Coons on bass, and Nick Caviola on drums. Based across the river, Ill Omen, formed in 2019, is a thrash-metal band from Cedar Rapids, Iowa. They combine elements of thrash metal with the heaviness and ferocity of death metal, and its members are back to playing live shows in 2025 with Lief Clevinger (from fellow Iowa thrash band Fungal Mass) now on drums.

Braver Than I is a six piece metalcore act out of the Quad Cities, with Logan Deshane and Jay Hoerner on vocals, Eric Meier and Zach Anderson on guitars, Will Myers on bass, and Jordan Anthony on drums. They bring the punk and hardcore roots that grow out of this area into a modern metal sound. And the aforementioned Fungal Mass is a three-piece ensemble based in Wilton, Iowa. With their group composed of brothers Keegan, Gage, and Lief, the siblings have been playing together since childhood, allowing them to merge their unique styles into a refreshing take on the thrash-metal genre.

The Shamrockin concert event takes place at Davenport's Redstone Room on March 15, admission to the 6 p.m. pre-St.-Paddy's-Day part is $10 in advance or at the doors, and the event is designed for all ages, with those under 19 requiring adult accompaniment. For more information and tickets, call (563)326-1333 and visit CommonChordQC.org.