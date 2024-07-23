Shania Twin w/Donna Huber, August 3

Saturday, August 3, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Delivering the most successful Shania Twain tribute act in Canada and throughout the United States and Europe, country-music chanteuse Donna Huber brings her touring performance as Shania Twin to Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room on August 3, with Twain herself reportedly commenting that after seeing a poster of Huber in character, "I thought that was me! Donna is the best Shania Twain tribute out there."

As stated at Huber's ShaniaTwin.com site, "After leaving home, Donna settled in the small village of Thessalon, Ontario. She resided there for three years and was extremely successful with her small bakery business which she operated from her farm house situated on 160 acres of land. She then moved to Sudbury to live and work with her sister. It was here that she was surprised and pleased to receive compliments from strangers commenting on how she looks like Shania Twain. Donna put in countless hours practicing to sing like Shania, watching her videos over and over, studying to emulate her moves and the way she presented herself. Donna met with an agent in the music business and after listening to her sing, not to mention her uncanny resemblance to one of country music’s most beautiful and successful women, it was obvious that Donna was about to embark on something that would change her life forever. They worked to put a band together, practiced for a few months, and the rest is history. Donna has been on the road since March of 1996."

As for the subject of Huber's touring tribute act, Shania Twain has received five Grammy Awards, two World Music Awards, 39 BMI Songwriter Awards, and inductions to Canada's Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well as the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), she is the only female artist in history to have three (consecutive) albums certified Diamond by the RIAA, and is the seventh best-selling female artist in the United States. Altogether, Twain is ranked as the 10th-best-selling artist of the Nielsen SoundScan era. Billboard listed her as the 13th Greatest Music Video Female Solo Artist of all time (42nd overall), and according to Billboard Boxscore, she is the highest-grossing female country touring artist with $421.1 million gross from her concert tours. With its hits including "You're Still the One" and "From This Moment On," Twain's third studio album, 1997's Come On Over, is recognized by Guinness World Records as the biggest-selling studio album by a female solo artist. It also became the best-selling country album, best-selling album by a Canadian, and one of the world's best-selling albums of all time, selling more than 40 million copies worldwide.

Donna Huber's Shania Twin headlines her Rhythm Room engagement on August 3 alongside special guest Brooke Byam, admission to the 8:30 p.m. concert is $15, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.