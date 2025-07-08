Sharane Callister, July 19

Saturday, July 19, 8:30 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Famed for delivering a buzzer-beating performance on NBC's The Voice, where she got to work with Alicia Keys and Adam Levine, powerhouse chanteuse Sharane Calister brings her band and her incredible vocal cops to Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room on July 19, the Iowa artist's return engagement sure to wow audiences with her unique blend of R&B, pop, and modern soul stylings.

Calister's passion for music was ignited at a young age, with the Des Moines native learning to play the violin and joining her gospel choir during her high-school years. Her educational journey continued as she took music classes at the Des Moines Area Community College, but Calister gained significant attention during her participation in the 2018 season of the popular singing competition The Voice. Her remarkable Blind Audition left a lasting impression as she performed "Make It Rain" by Ed Sheeran, showcasing her potent vocal ability and deep connection with music. Describing to Iowa Public Radio Studio One the experience of working with Alicia Keys, Calister said, "I just had to remember to breathe. I was like 'Breathe, Sharane, and quit staring at her.' Seeing my idol that I've listened to my whole childhood was just truly amazing. She gave me such good advice, and 'til this day I use it. I will always cherish the moments that I had on The Voice. The things that she taught me definitely changed my life."

In the same interview, Calister was asked about her favorite performance to date, to which she replied, "When I sang 'Never Enough' on The Voice. That’s my favorite performance till this day. I would definitely say I remember that day like it was yesterday. I went backstage and after I sang that song all the production, the camera crew, the makeup crew, I mean everybody just stopped and was staring at me. I was like, why is everyone staring at me? Somebody finally told me like, girl, what you just did was amazing. People were crying. I didn't expect that, but I was feeling it on stage. When I came offstage, that solidified that I really, really touched people in that moment. That performance will always be a reminder of how I can really influence people with my voice, and how it affects people." Since her time on the show, Calister has enjoyed success as a solo artist touring around the country, both solo and with the Feel Right Band.

Sharane Calister performs her Rhythm Room engagement on July 19, admission to the 8:30 p.m. concert is free, and more information is available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.