Sicard Hollow, February 22

Thursday, February 22, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

A four-piece progressive bluegrass band who formed with a mutual passion for pushing the boundaries of genre, its members heavily influenced by the Grateful Dead and New Grass Revival, Sicard Hollow headline a February 22 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, The Grateful Web deeming them "one of the most exciting new artists on the scene today" and Goldmine magazine deeming them "top-shelf talent."

Before the Sicard Hollow bandmates met in 2018, none of the group's eventual musicians ever considered playing bluegrass. Matt Rennick (violin) was working on electronic music, Will Herrin (mandolin/vocals) was playing guitar in rock bands, and Alex King (guitar/vocals) was barely playing music at all. After a few jam sessions, however, the bluegrass stylings emerged. And since adding Parrish Gabriel (bass) in the fall of 2019, Sicard Hollow – frequently referenced as "Nashville’s psychedelic punk-grass rockers" – has been on a journey of self discovery within the genre while challenging themselves to make it their own, earning raves such as Live & Listen calling the group "one of the premier rising acts in the country."

Over the past five years, Sicard Hollow has played festivals including the Summer Camp Music Festival, the Peach Music Festival, the Back Home Festival, Cave Fest, the Lightning Bug Festival, Bluegrass in the Bottoms, the Resonance Music & Arts Festival, Birds of a Feather, and Resonate, where they’ve shared billing with such acts as Oysterhead, Umphrey’s McGee, The String Cheese Incident, Moe., Railroad Earth, Yonder Mountain String Band, Greensky Bluegrass, Sierra Hull, Kitchen Dwellers, Lindsay Lou, Mimi Naja, Devil Makes Three, Keller Williams, Leftover Salmon, Mandolin Orange, Horseshoes & Handgrenades, and many more. Additionally, the band has directly supported Sam Bush, the Infamous Stringdusters, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Billy Failing Band, Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Wilder Blue, CBDB, Spafford, Kyle Tuttle, Dogs in a Pile, and Eggy.

Sicard Hollow plays their Davenport engagement on February 22, admission to the 7 p.,. concert is $15, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.