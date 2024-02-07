07 Feb 2024

Sicard Hollow, February 22

By Reader Staff

Sicard Hollow at the Raccoon Motel -- February 22.

Thursday, February 22, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

A four-piece progressive bluegrass band who formed with a mutual passion for pushing the boundaries of genre, its members heavily influenced by the Grateful Dead and New Grass Revival, Sicard Hollow headline a February 22 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, The Grateful Web deeming them "one of the most exciting new artists on the scene today" and Goldmine magazine deeming them "top-shelf talent."

Before the Sicard Hollow bandmates met in 2018, none of the group's eventual musicians ever considered playing bluegrass. Matt Rennick (violin) was working on electronic music, Will Herrin (mandolin/vocals) was playing guitar in rock bands, and Alex King (guitar/vocals) was barely playing music at all. After a few jam sessions, however, the bluegrass stylings emerged. And since adding Parrish Gabriel (bass) in the fall of 2019, Sicard Hollow – frequently referenced as "Nashville’s psychedelic punk-grass rockers" – has been on a journey of self discovery within the genre while challenging themselves to make it their own, earning raves such as Live & Listen calling the group "one of the premier rising acts in the country."

Over the past five years, Sicard Hollow has played festivals including the Summer Camp Music Festival, the Peach Music Festival, the Back Home Festival, Cave Fest, the Lightning Bug Festival, Bluegrass in the Bottoms, the Resonance Music & Arts Festival, Birds of a Feather, and Resonate, where they’ve shared billing with such acts as Oysterhead, Umphrey’s McGee, The String Cheese Incident, Moe., Railroad Earth, Yonder Mountain String Band, Greensky Bluegrass, Sierra Hull, Kitchen Dwellers, Lindsay Lou, Mimi Naja, Devil Makes Three, Keller Williams, Leftover Salmon, Mandolin Orange, Horseshoes & Handgrenades, and many more. Additionally, the band has directly supported Sam Bush, the Infamous Stringdusters, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Billy Failing Band, Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Wilder Blue, CBDB, Spafford, Kyle Tuttle, Dogs in a Pile, and Eggy.

Sicard Hollow plays their Davenport engagement on February 22, admission to the 7 p.,. concert is $15, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Music Calendars

Submit your event listings to calendar@rcreader.com

 