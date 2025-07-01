Sierra Ferrell, July 14

Monday, July 14, 7 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

A lauded talent whose music incorporates elements of folk, bluegrass, and gypsy jazz, West Virginia sensation Sierra Ferrell headlines a July 14 concert event at Davenport's Capitol Theatre, her 2024 recording smash Trail of Hours the winner of the 2025 Grammy Award for Album of the Year, with Ferrell herself receiving Grammys for Best Americana Performance, Best American Roots Performance, and Best American Roots Song for “American Dreaming.”

At the start of her professional career, Ferrell self-released two albums, 2018's Pretty Magic Spell and 2019's Washington by the Sea, which she sold while busking. In addition to these albums, she posted an assortment of covers, original material, and live performances to her YouTube channel. In 2018, a recording of her song "In Dreams" was recorded and posted by the YouTube channel "GemsOnVHS," attracting millions of views. Around the same time, Ferrell was also frequently performing at "Honky Tonk Tuesday's" hosted at Nashville's American Legion Post 82, eventually capturing the attention of Gary Paczosa, a producer best known for his collaborations with Alison Krauss and Dolly Parton. With the help of Paczosa, Ferrell signed to Rounder Records for a three-album deal in 2019.

Following the release of singles "Jeremiah" and "Why'd Ya Do It." Ferrell's album Long Time Coming was released in August 2021. Co-produced by Paczosa and featuring a number of established bluegrass musicians, among them Sarah Jarosz and Billy Strings, the album reached number 15 on the Billboard Americana/Folk Albums chart. Critics also raved, with Varsity UK saying, "Long Time Coming will easily be the only album of its type emerging from the music city of Nashville this year," adding that Ferrell "shines brightest when she leans furthest into her own distinctive brand of jazz-inflected bluegrass."

In March of 2024, Ferrell released her fourth album Trail of Flowers. Preceded by its singles "Fox Hunt," "Dollar Bill Bar," "I Could Drive You Crazy," and "American Dreaming," the album earned numerous awards. At the 2024 Americana Music Honors & Awards, Trail of Flowers was awarded Album of the Year, with Ferrell winning Artist of the Year. At the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, Ferrell's recording was awarded Best Americana Album, with "American Dreaming" winning Best Americana Performance and Best American Roots Song, and "Lighthouse" winning Best American Roots Performance. Throughout the course of the year, Ferrell also featured on tracks with several artists, including "Never Love You Again" with Post Malone, a bluegrass-style cover of Adele's "Someone Like You" with Lukas Nelson, and collaborations with the Hogslop String Band and Colony House.

Sierra Ferrell brings her “Shoot for the Moon Tour” to Davenport on July 14 alongside guest musician Kaitlin Butts, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $49-65, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-fleet-venues-capitol-theatre.