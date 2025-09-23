Signs of the Swarm, October 8

Wednesday, October 8, 6:20 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

Hailed by AllMusic as musicians who "combine neck-snapping breakdowns, caustic yet catchy riffs, and unhinged vocals to forge their particularly punitive style of deathcore," the rockers of Signs of the Swam bring their tour to Davenport's Capitol Theatre on October 8, the group's 2025 album To Rid Myself of Truth lauded by Distorted Sound as "an all-out ride through the depths of hell and the high heavens."

As stated at AllMusic.com, "The brutal death-metal enthusiasts formed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 2014 around the talents of vocalist CJ McCreery, drummer Bobby Crow, guitarists Cory Smarsh and Jacob Toy, and bassist Collin Barker. They released their debut album, Senseless Order, independently in 2016, which caught the attention of heavy metal indie Unique Leader Records. Disfigurement of Existence, the band's assured sophomore effort and first outing for the label, arrived the following year and marked the studio debut of new drummer Jimmy Pino. Lead singer CJ McCreery left the fold amicably ahead of the release of album number three. The resulting Vital Deprivation arrived in 2019 and featured new vocalist Dave Simonich. 2021's Absolvere saw the band deliver an unrelenting set of songs that added djent and its more progressive cousin, thall, to their sonic oeuvre. Signs of the Swarm faced personal and professional issues, including lineup changes and creative differences, as well as the societal upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which threatened to derail the group. Still, they marched on, inking a deal with Century Media and delivering the unapologetically heavy and industrial-deathcore-leaning Amongst the Low & Empty in 2023, with the like-minded To Rid Myself of Truth appearing two years later."

Released on August 22, 2025, via Century Media Records in LP, CD, and digital formats, To Rid Myself of Truth is composed of eleven 11 tracks that include the title song and the album's lead single "Hellmustfearme." Dan Slessor of Kerrang! said that the recording "will undoubtedly trigger massive mosh pits the world over when unleashed on capacity crowds, and the band will continue to grow their fanbase," with Distorted Sound raving, "It's quite rare to get a deathcore album that's both equal parts horrendously perverse and frighteningly beautiful." Blabbermouth, meanwhile, gave To Rid Myself of Truth a rating of 8.5 out of 10, describing it as "an album of songs that wrench the genre's usual tropes in jolting, unsavory directions... . This is modern heavy music forced to a sanity-threatening breaking point, belched out with unstoppable bravado."

Composed of Bobby Crow, David Simonich, Michael Cassese, and Carl Schulz, Signs of the Swarm bring their tour to Davenport on October 8 with additional sets by Mental Cruelty, Ten56, Carcosa, and Face Yourself, admission to the 6:20 p.m. concert is $34.18, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/capitol-theatre.