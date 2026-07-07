Silverstein, July 18

Saturday, July 18, 7 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of their September release Pink Moon – a recording whose tracks, according to Scene Point Blank, are "fun and catchy with that topnotch sound that you've come to know and love" – the Canadian rockers of Silverstein headline a July 18 concert at Davenport's Capitol Theatre, their latest album also hailed by Crucial Rhythm as "a diverse, compelling body of work that explores human fragility, resistance, and the ever-changing landscape of art and life."

With the outfit composed of lead vocalist Shane Told, drummer Paul Koehler, guitarists Paul Marc Rousseau and Josh Bradford, and bass player Bill Hamilton, and the band's hit Antibloom also a 2025 release, SilversteinMusic.com states: “Silverstein classics like 'My Heroine,' 'Smile in Your Sleep,' 'The Afterglow,' and 'Infinite' are postmodern anthems for a devoted following earned with passionate performances and authentic artistry. As recently as 2024, The Needle Drop called them 'emo hardcore legends.' While their nearly 1 billion streams reflect that, they all grew up in a scene where the music and message come first.

“Silverstein formed in 2000 in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, inspired by similarly minded emotional post-hardcore groups like Hot Water Music, The Get Up Kids, and their hometown heroes in Grade.

“When Broken is Easily Fixed (2003) and Discovering the Waterfront (2005) established the band’s unique identity. More recent records, like Dead Reflection (2017), A Beautiful Place to Drown (2020), and Misery Made Me (2022), broadened their scope without losing sight of the soaring melody and energetic angst at their core, with shades of everything from shimmering indie pop to synth-wave.

“Four of the five guys in Silverstein have been there since 2000; Rousseau first contributed to This Is How The Wind Shifts (2013). Many of the group’s favorite bands survived for only a couple of albums and then went away, and their contemporaries suffered lineup changes, breakups, and reunions.

“'There’s no fault in bands who haven’t been able to do it, but I think maintaining our lineup has been one of our strengths,' Koehler admits. 'We share so many goals and respect for this band, through the highs and the lows, that we aren’t going to jump ship. We share a drive to write the best songs we can, push our boundaries, and retain an authentic respect for the music we’ve made in the past.'

“As Silverstein concluded in their shared statement: 'We put everything we’ve ever learned/felt/experienced into these albums. They say it takes an artist their whole life to write their debut album, but starting this band so young, it felt like it took 25 years to write Antibloom and Pink Moon. This is our pinnacle and a definitive collection of the musical style we’ve pioneered over 25 years.'”

Silverstein headlines their Davenport engagement on July 18 with additional sets by Origami Angel and Ally Nicholas, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $49-80, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/capitol-theatre.