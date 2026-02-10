“The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” February 25

Wednesday, February 25, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

With Art Garfunkel himself giving the production five stars and quoted as saying “What a great show,” the touring sensation The Simon & Garfunkel Story comes to Davenport's Adler Theatre on February 25, The Stage adding that the multi-media musical is "authentic and exciting," and West End Wilma labeling it "as good as perfection."

Having enjoyed multiple sold-out engagements in more than 50-countries worldwide and 20-plus headline performances in London’s West End, The Simon & Garfunkel Story covers the long history of Paul Simon's and Art Garfunkel's legendary folk-rock act, taking audiences from the duo's humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the 1960s, and leading to their professional split in 1970. This acclaimed stage event then culminates with the pair’s famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981, which found more than half-million fans in attendance. The Simon & Garfunkel Story features a set list of nearly 30 unforgettable songs, employing state-of-the-art video projection, photos, and original film footage to bring the past to vivid life. Additionally, a full live band will perform all of the hits including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” "America," "The Boxer," “Homeward Bound,” and many other favorites, complete with the unmistakably perfect harmonies that will transport audiences down Memory Lane.

With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel’s timeless songs and poetic lyrics poignantly captured the times and made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, the Brit Awards honored their Bridge Over Troubled Water album with Best International Album, while in 2003, Simon & Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. The following year saw their The Sound of Silence awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award. Among other career highlights, Simon & Garfunkel's music featured prominently in Mike Nichols's 1967 Oscar winner The Graduate, and in 1968, the soundtrack album and the duo's fourth album, Bookends, featuring the hit version of "Mrs. Robinson," alternated at number one on the Billboard Top 200.

The nationally touring The Simon & Garfunkel Story comes to Davenport on February 25, admission to the 7:30 p.m. stage spectacle starts at $28, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting DavenportLive.com/the-adler-theatre.