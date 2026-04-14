Siri Lorece, April 25

Saturday, April 25, 8 p.m.

RIBCO, 1815 Second Avenue, Rock Island IL

Delivering an immersive night of soul, sound, and storytelling, multi-hyphenate Siri Lorece will be the showcased performer at Rock Island's RIBCO on April 25, Broadway World raving that the artist's performances "combine music, storytelling, and atmosphere to create a unique connection with the audience, inviting you to dance the night away!"

As stated at SiriLorece.com, the artist "is a Los Angeles, California-based progressive R&B vocalist, musician, and sound practitioner who cultivates genre bending creative experiences infusing music, mindfulness, and magic into each performance. Having toured and performed in seven countries, 41 states, at well-known venues (B.B. King's Blues Club - Memphis), and music fests nationwide, Siri's versatility offers the opportunity to enjoy the performing arts through a unique lens.

"​The core of the band features Siri Lorece and Daniel Kirkpatrick on keys (Thievery Corporation, American Authors, and The Chainsmokers). Siri and Daniel have a 24 year partnership performing together, writing and producing 'Earthy and Edgy' music – as well as offering beautifully curated in person and virtual music events.

"In addition to a lifelong career as a vocalist and musician, Siri Lorece is a Plus Size Model, Sustainability Advocate, and 200hr Registered Yoga Teacher – where she shares gentle Restorative Asana and private Sound Baths with musicians and artists."

Describing her career to ShoutOut LA, Lorece said, "I am proud of embracing who I am as a Black Woman. As a Black Female Urban Farmer. As a Black Yoga Teacher. As a Black Singer and Musician. As a Black Healer. In life, labels are placed upon us sometimes inadvertently, other times intentionally. I do my best to not place labels upon myself that limit who I am – I am a whole Black Woman and that in itself is expansive. For me that means acknowledging boundaries and moving about community in a way that is always authentic to me. You can’t fake your natural light as a human. We can try, but ultimately our genuine joy will shine through. I am honored my genuine joy and journey is in direct correlation with the wellness of all living beings."

Siri Lorece headlines her Rock Island engagement on April 25, admission to the 8 p.m. event is free, and more information on the evening is available by calling (309)506-4924 and visiting RIBCO.com.