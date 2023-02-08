Skillet and Theory of a Deadman, February 19

Sunday, February 19, 7 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

A pair of award-winning, multi-platinum-selling rock outfits will share the stage at East Moline venue The Rust Belt on February 19 with the arrival of the national “Rock Resurrection Tour,” an eagerly anticipated event boasting the Grammy-nominated Wisconsin artists of Skillet and the Canadian alt-rockers of Theory of a Deadman.

Formed in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1996, Skillet is currently composed of the husband-and-wife duo of John Cooper (lead vocals, bass) and Korey Cooper (rhythm guitar, keyboards, backing vocals) along with Jen Ledger (drums, vocals) and Seth Morrison (lead guitar). To date, the band has released 11 albums, two of which, 2003's Collide and 2006's Comatose, received Grammy nominations. Comatose and 2009's Awake, meanwhile, are respectively certified platinum and double-platinum by the RIAA, while 2013's Rise and 2016's Unleashed are gold-certified. Four of Skillet's songs – "Monster," "Hero," "Awake & Alive," and "Feel Invincible" – have been multi-platinum-selling smashes, while "Whispers in the Dark" and "Comatose" are certified platinum, and "Rebirthing," "Not Gonna Die," "The Last Night," and "The Resistance" are all certified gold. Skillet is lauded for its musicians' relentless touring schedule, which garnered them a top -five ranking in Songkick's "Hardest Working Bands of 2010" list, and is currently touring in support of the 2022 album Dominion. With their latest recording, according to Jesus Freak Hideout, "Cooper and company have delivered yet another album which is sure to please the present-day fans, and one which may even bring a few departed Panheads back into the fold."

Jamming together in basements throughout high school, the musicians of Theory of a Deadman burst out of their small hometown of North Delta, British Columbia, with their self-titled album in 2002. In addition to 2008's double-platinum breakthrough Scars & Souvenirs and 2011's gold-certified The Truth Is…, the group has notched a procession of hits, including the gold-certified “All Or Nothing,” “Bitch Came Back,” and “Lowlife"; platinum-certified “Angel,” “Hate My Life,” and “Not Meant To Be"; double-platinum “Bad Girlfriend"; and triple-platinum “RX (Medicate).” As the biggest smash of their career this far, the latter marked their third number-one smash on the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks Chart and garnered a nomination for “Rock Song of the Year” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Theory of a Deadman has logged two top-10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, and in 2020, Say Nothing landed at number two on the Billboard Alternative Albums Chart and number three on the Rock Albums Chart, with Classic Rock Magazine awarding it four out of five stars. Now, the award-winning quartet of Tyler Connolly (lead vocals, guitar), Dave Brenner (guitar, backing vocals), Dean Back (bass), and Joey Dandeneau (drums, backing vocals) are again delivering a barrage of electrifying anthems courtesy of their 2023 release Dinosaur.

Skillet and Theory of a Deadman bring their “Rock Resurrection Tour” to East Moline on February 19 with a set by the guest musicians of Saint Asonia, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $49.75-210, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.