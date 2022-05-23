Slipknot, June 5

Sunday, June 5, 6:30 p.m.

TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

Appearing locally in their eagerly anticipated “Knotfest Roadshow” tour, the heavy-metal musicians (and Iowa natives) of Slipknot bring play Moline's TaxSlayer Center on June 5, the chart-topping, Grammy-winning artists delivering a spectacular stage show from a 27-year history hat thus far boasts six studio albums, two live albums, one compilation album, five video albums, 26 singles, and 27 music videos.

Formed in Des Moines in 1995, Slipknot originally featured vocalist and percussionist Anders Colsefni, guitarists Donnie Steele and Josh "Gnar" Brainard, bassist Paul Gray, drummer Joey Jordison, and percussionist and backing vocalist Shawn "Clown" Crahan. The original lineup released its first demo Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat. in 1996 before undergoing a number of lineup changes over the next few years, and in 1999, Slipknot signed with Roadrunner Records and released its self-titled debut album that June. Slipknot reached number 51 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and has since been certified double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. The band followed its album debut in 2001 with Iowa, which reached number three on the Billboard 200 and topped the U.K. Albums Chart, and after a short hiatus, Slipknot returned in 2004 with its third studio album Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses), which reached number two on the Billboard 200 supported by the hit single "Duality," which reached the top 10 of both the U.S. Billboard Alternative Songs and Mainstream Rock charts.

The band's first live album, 9.0: Live, followed the next year and reached the top 20 of the Billboard 200, while 2008's All Hope Is Gone, Slipknot's fourth studio album, was the band's first to top the Billboard 200, as well as several album charts in other regions. On May 24, 2010, founding member Paul Gray died of an accidental drug overdose, and that September, the band dedicated its fourth video album (sic)nesses to the deceased bassist, a release that topped the Music Video charts in the U.S. and U.K. A compilation album, Antennas to Hell, followed in 2012, which led to the chart-topping .5: The Gray Chapter in 2014 and We Are Not Your Kind in 2019. To date, Slipknot has sold in excess of 30 million albums worldwide, and the group won a “Best Metal Performance” Grammy for their iconic hit “Before I Forget.”

Slipknot's “Knotfest Roadshow” performance on June 5 features Cypress Hill and Ho99o9, admission to the 6:30 p.m. concert event is $39.50-139.50, and tickets are available by visiting TaxlayerCenter.com.