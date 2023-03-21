21 Mar 2023

The Sloppy Boys, April 4

By Reader Staff

The Sloppy Boys at the Raccoon Motel -- April 4.

Tuesday, April 4, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

An exhilarating party-rock band composed of of Mike Hanford, Jeff Dutton, and Tim Kalpakis of Los Feliz, California, the Sloppy Boys headline an April 4 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the musicians additionally beloved as members of the television and touring sketch-comedy group The Birthday Boys.

Premiering on IFC in October of 2013, The Birthday Boys ran for two seasons and 20 episodes, and alongside Hanford, Dutton, and Kalpakis, the show's central cast included fellow Birthday Boys Dave Ferguson, Matt Kowalick, Mike Mitchell, and Chris VanArtsdalen. Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk, meanwhile, was a recurring cast member over the sketch comedy's two seasons, with additional guest stars including such comic luminaries as Ben Stiller, Dana Carvey, Sandra Bernhard, Ellie Kemper, Chris Elliott, Horatio Sanz, Tony Hale, and the Tenacious D team of Jack Black and Kyle Gass. With the series executive produced by Odenkirk and Stiller, its episodes combine a mix of stand-alone and multi-act sketches that twist real-life situations and cultural touchstones, taking a page from intelligent absurdist classics such as Monty Python, The Kids in the Hall, and Mr. Show With Bob & David.

Before Hanford, Dutton, and Kalpakis added to their entertainment repertoire as musical act the Sloppy Boys, the Birthday Boys formed their sketch-comedy group at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre Los Angeles in 2007. In addition to staging monthly sketch shows at UCB, they have performed at a number of festivals, including the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival, and their longtime collaborations with Odenkirk produced a variety of live shows in Los Angeles and San Francisco. The group’s combined writing credits include IFC’s Comedy Bang! Bang!, the MTV Movie Awards, and projects for Comedy Central, Fox, and Funny or Die. Members of the group have also appeared in The Office, Parks & Recreation, Childrens Hospital, Conan, NTSF:SD:SUV:: and Portlandia, while the comedians' most popular online work includes videos that include “Ham Hat” and “Pooljumpers.”

The Sloppy Boys headline their April 4 engagement in downtown Davenport with a set by Dear Bianca, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $15, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Music Calendars

Submit your event listings to calendar@rcreader.com

 