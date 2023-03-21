The Sloppy Boys, April 4

Tuesday, April 4, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

An exhilarating party-rock band composed of of Mike Hanford, Jeff Dutton, and Tim Kalpakis of Los Feliz, California, the Sloppy Boys headline an April 4 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the musicians additionally beloved as members of the television and touring sketch-comedy group The Birthday Boys.

Premiering on IFC in October of 2013, The Birthday Boys ran for two seasons and 20 episodes, and alongside Hanford, Dutton, and Kalpakis, the show's central cast included fellow Birthday Boys Dave Ferguson, Matt Kowalick, Mike Mitchell, and Chris VanArtsdalen. Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk, meanwhile, was a recurring cast member over the sketch comedy's two seasons, with additional guest stars including such comic luminaries as Ben Stiller, Dana Carvey, Sandra Bernhard, Ellie Kemper, Chris Elliott, Horatio Sanz, Tony Hale, and the Tenacious D team of Jack Black and Kyle Gass. With the series executive produced by Odenkirk and Stiller, its episodes combine a mix of stand-alone and multi-act sketches that twist real-life situations and cultural touchstones, taking a page from intelligent absurdist classics such as Monty Python, The Kids in the Hall, and Mr. Show With Bob & David.

Before Hanford, Dutton, and Kalpakis added to their entertainment repertoire as musical act the Sloppy Boys, the Birthday Boys formed their sketch-comedy group at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre Los Angeles in 2007. In addition to staging monthly sketch shows at UCB, they have performed at a number of festivals, including the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival, and their longtime collaborations with Odenkirk produced a variety of live shows in Los Angeles and San Francisco. The group’s combined writing credits include IFC’s Comedy Bang! Bang!, the MTV Movie Awards, and projects for Comedy Central, Fox, and Funny or Die. Members of the group have also appeared in The Office, Parks & Recreation, Childrens Hospital, Conan, NTSF:SD:SUV:: and Portlandia, while the comedians' most popular online work includes videos that include “Ham Hat” and “Pooljumpers.”

The Sloppy Boys headline their April 4 engagement in downtown Davenport with a set by Dear Bianca, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $15, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.