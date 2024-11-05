Snakes & Stars and The Tripp Brothers, November 21

Thursday, November 21, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

A night of thrilling electronic dance music is guaranteed at Davenport's Redstone Room on November 21, with Snakes and Stars – the new musical project of Michael Travis (The String Cheese Incident, EOTO) and Aaron Johnston (Brazilian Girls, David Byrne's American Utopia) – headlining a pulsating night of EDM with an opening set by the Midwestern sensations of The Tripp Brothers.

As stated at SnakesAndStars.com, "Michael and Aaron were looking for new avenues of musical creation when Michael reached out to share a concept for a new Electronic Duo. They got together to check it out and it worked! It worked very, very well. The musical visions synchronized effortlessly, and Snakes and Stars was born.

"The Sound: Snakes and Stars consists of two of live music’s top drummers exploring various idioms of electronic and dance music in a live, improvisational format. While DJs play previously recorded tracks, Snakes and Stars plays everything live and makes up the songs as they go. Relying on a combined 60 years of live music experience, Travis and Johnston utilize vocals, synthesizers, electronic pads and triggers, drum kit, guitar, bass and samples to create a one-of-a-kind musical experience in the moment.

"Every show is a unique experience, a playful interaction between the two artists, audience and the surrounding energy they collectively interpret to guide the music. No two shows will ever be the same. The band finds its inspiration in deep electronic roots from minimal, trance, techno and house and downtempo along with contemporary electronic stylings like trap and dubstep. Snakes and Stars is an adventurous leap forward in today’s dance music scene mixing improvisation with the most modern idioms of electronic dance music."

The Snakes & Stars concert opens with a set by Tripp Brothers, and as stated at TheTrippBrothers.com, "Jimmy and Sean Tripp are two Midwestern horn players that live the funk. Forging the sounds of saxophone and trombone, fused with heavy bass music, their tones reverberate shockwaves throughout the crowd. Their ability to keep the groove makes dancing inevitable. Illuminating your soul with exploding horn hits, funky solos, and wicked scratching rarely seen in today's live performances, makes these two a must-see act!

"The Tripp Brothers are classified as glitch hop, playing loud groovy music, with elements of hip-hop, dubstep, house music, and jazz. You can feel the energy of their music expressed through heavy bass drops seen in dubstep. It's likely you will classify their sounds along the lines of trippy electronic artists like Griz, Gramatic, Pretty Lights, and Chromeo."

Snakes & Stars and the Tripp Brothers play Davenport's Redstone Room on November 21, admission to the 8 p.m concert is $15-20, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.