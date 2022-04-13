Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and Warren G, April 21

Thursday, April 21, 7 p.m.

TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

A trio of bona fide rap legends will combine their talents for an April 21 engagement as Molne's TaxSlayer Center, with the springtime tour stop for the “Dogg Dayz of Blaze Tour” boasting a sure-to-be-unforgettable evening with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and special guest Warren G.

Born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., Snoop Dogg is a rapper, songwriter, media personality, actor, and entrepreneur whose fame dates to 1992, when he featured on Dr. Dre's debut solo single, "Deep Cover," and then on Dre's debut solo album The Chronic. Since then, the 17-time Grammy Award nominee has amassed a repertoire that includes 19 studio albums, five collaborative albums, 17 compilation albums, three EPs, 25mixtapes, 175singles (including 112 as a featured artist), and 16 promotional singles. He has sold over 12.5 million albums in the United States and 37 million albums worldwide, and has garnered 14 top-ten singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including eight as a featured artist. To date, Dogg has sold more than 23 million albums in the United States and 35 million albums worldwide, and has been a significant force in rap ever since his 1993 debut solo album Doggystyle, which debuted at number one on Billboard's popular albums chart, the Billboard 200, and Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Doggystyle sold 800,000 copies in its first week, was certified quadruple-platinum in 1994, and bore several hit singles, including "What's My Name?" and "Gin and Juice."

O'Shea Jackson Sr., known professionally as Ice Cube, is a rapper, actor, and filmmaker who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of N.W.A in 2016. His lyrics on N.W.A's 1988 album Straight Outta Compton contributed to gangsta rap's widespread popularity, and his political solo albums AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted, Death Certificate, and The Predator were critically and commercially successful. A native of Los Angeles, Jackson formed his first rap group C.I.A. in 1986, and the following year, alongside Eazy-E and Dr. Dre, he formed the pioneering gangsta rap group N.W.A. As its lead rapper, he wrote some of Dre's and most of Eazy's lyrics on Straight Outta Compton, a landmark album that shaped West Coast hip hop's early identity and helped differentiate it from East Coast rap. Cube left N.W.A in late 1989, teaming with New York artists and launching a solo rap career, and he has also enjoyed enormous success as a film and television actor. Following his debut in John Singleton's Boyz N the Hood, Cube has gone on to appear in roughly 40 movies, including the 1999 war comedy Three Kings, the Barbershop series, and the buddy-cop comedies 21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Street, and Ride Along.

Born Warren Damonte Griffin III, Warren G, is a rapper and producer known for his role in West Coast rap's 1990s ascent. Along with Snoop Dogg and Nate Dogg, he formed the hip-hop trio 213, named for Long Beach's area code. A pioneer of G-funk, he attained mainstream success with the 1994 duet with Nate titled "Regulate," and his debut album Regulate... G Funk Era was certified 3x multi-platinum. "Regulate" spent 18 weeks in the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, with three weeks at number two, while "This D.J." reached number nine,, and both earned Grammy nominations. Three songs from Warren G's second album Take a Look Over Your Shoulder reached the top 40, as did his 1998 duet with Nate Dogg "Nobody Does It Better." In the 2010s, he experienced a resurgence in popularity amid the digital age, and in 2017, "Regulate," a platinum-seller since 1994, went 2x multi-platinum, having been propelled by digital downloads.

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and Warren G bring their “Dogg Dayz of Blaze Tour” to the Moline amphitheater on April 21, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $49-179, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting TaxSlayerCenter.com.