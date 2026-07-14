14 Jul 2026

Snõõper, July 28

By Reader Staff

Snõõper at the Raccoon Motel -- July 28.

Tuesday, July 28, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of their 2025 release Worldwide that finds the musicians, according to Pitchfork, as "rowdy and relentless as ever," the Nashville-based punk rockers of Snõõper headline a July 28 concert aty Davenport's Raccoon Motel, Joyzine adding to the Worldwide praise by deeming the recording "fast, frantic, funny, and deeply addictive."

As stated at AllMusic.com: "Snõõper was formed in Nashville by singer/multimedia artist [Blair] Tramel, an early education teacher who had never played in a band before, and guitarist [Connor] Cummins, a fixture on the Music City underground scene who had also worked with bands including Spodee Boy, Vacant Future, Safety Net, and G.U.N. The two conceived Snõõper as a recording project to keep them occupied during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they made their first homemade recordings during the 2020 lockdown. They issued their debut EP, Music for Spies, in October 2020, and a second release, the five-song Snõõper, appeared in May 2021. Compilation of The…Hits, a cassette featuring the material from the two EPs along with a pair of bonus tracks, came out in October 2021.

"In 2022, Snõõper stepped out of the studio and began performing live, with Tramel and Cummins joined by drummer Cam Sarrett, guitarist Ian Teeple, and bassist Happy Haugen. The band's energetic show incorporated animation, puppetry, and props; one of their concerts was taped and released as Live at Exit/In 11-23-22, a gig staged to celebrate the release of another EP, the five-song Town Topic. Nashville Scene declared Snõõper the city's best live band, and the buzz from press and fans caught the ear of Third Man Records, the Music City-based label run by Jack White. Third Man signed the band, and Super Snõõper, a collection of re-recorded songs from their EPs, was released in July 2023.

"While Snooper toured the U.S., Europe, and Australia as their day jobs permitted, Cummins and Tramel continued releasing music at a brisk clip. The single 'Company Car' and the Yardbirds cover 'for yr love' appeared in late 2023, with 'Relay,' the Devo cover 'Think I'm Falling in Luv Again,' and a split EP with Barcelona's Prison Affair following the next year. Snõõper leaned into their electronic influences on May 2025's Unknown Caller EP and that September's full-length Worldwide. Recorded with John Congleton, Snõõper's second album reflected the overwhelming speed of their career trajectory with relentless beats, themes of paranoia, and some of Cummins' and Tramel's wildest performances.”

Snõõper performs their headlining engagement in Davenport on July 28, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $26.45, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

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