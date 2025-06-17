Social Distortion, June 29

Sunday, June 29, 8 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

Their discography including such Billboard smashes as “Let It Be Me,” “Ball and Chain,” “Bad Luck,” “I Was Wrong,” and “Machine Gun Blues,” the venerated punk rockers of Distrotion headline a June 29 concert event at Davenport's Capitol Theatre, with founder Mike Ness (vocals and guitar), Jonny "2 Bags" Wickersham (guitar), Brent Harding (bass), David Hidalgo Jr. (drums), and David Kalish (keyboards) continuing to write and tour some 47 year's after the band's inception.

Social Distortion was formed by Ness in 1978, and was inspired by the Sex Pistols and many other British punk bands as well as rock acts such as the Rolling Stones. Aside from Ness on guitar and Casey Royer on drums, early members included Mark Garrett on bass and former Cal State Fullerton basketball player Tom Corvin on vocals. After releasing a handful of singles between 1980 and 1982, Social Distortion released their first studio album in 1983, titled Mommy's Little Monster. Five years elapsed before Social Distortion's next major release, Prison Bound. While the band still failed to break into mainstream success at the time of its release, critical praise given to Prison Bound garnered attention from major labels, including Epic Records, with whom Social Distortion would eventually sign in 1989.

In 1990, they released their third album, which is self-titled, with the singles "Let It Be Me," "Ball and Chain," "Ring of Fire," "Sick Boy," and "Story of My Life" bringing the band exposure on the United States charts. This album was followed by 1992's Somewhere Between Heaven & Hell, which debuted at number 76 on the Billboard 200 and featured the band's highest charting single "Bad Luck," which reached number two on the Modern Rock Tracks chart. Four years elapsed before Social Distortion's next studio album, White Light, White Heat, White Trash, which peaked at #27 on the Billboard 200 in 1996, the band's highest chart position to date, and featured their Billboard Hot 100 single "I Was Wrong". In 1997, Social Distortion terminated their contract with Epic and decided to stay on TimeBomb Recordings, who reissued their first two albums and released the Mainliner compilation two years earlier.

After the release of the White Light, White Heat, White Trash album, Social Distortion took another hiatus and Ness pursued a solo career and released two albums (Cheating at Solitaire and Under the Influences) in 1999. Tragedy struck on February 29, 2000 when their longtime guitarist Dennis Danell died from an apparent brain aneurysm. After debating whether to break up, or to move on with a new guitarist, Ness decided to hire a new guitarist, Jonny "2 Bags" Wickersham, who would stay with the band permanently. Also during that time, a new drummer, Charlie Quintana, was hired. From 2001 to 2004, the band had been touring semi-frequently, playing sold-out shows in the Los Angeles, California area, as well as other cities. In September 2004, Social Distortion issued their long-awaited sixth album Sex, Love & Rock 'n' Roll, which was their second album to peak in the top 40 of the Billboard 200, at number 31. The album's lead single, "Reach for the Sky," became another one of Social Distortion's biggest hits in the fall of 2004. Prior to the release of that album, longtime bassist John Maurer, who had remained with the band for 20 years, decided to leave Social Distortion and Rancid's Matt Freeman replaced him on tour for a few months and then the band hired their current bassist Brent Harding. Social Distortion released their seventh studio album, Hard Times & Nursery Rhymes, on January 18, 2011.

Social Distortion brings their national tour to Davenport on June 29 alongside the special guests of Plague Vendor, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $49-105, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-feel-venues/capitol-theatre.