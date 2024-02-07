Solshine Reverie: On the Road Tour – Battle of the Bands, February 16

Friday, February 16, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

With performances scheduled for a half-dozen acts – The Crew, Dr. Lee, Flabbergastor, Jdubb, Jerm Theory, and Tripendicular – in a Battle of the Bands event, Davenport's Common Chord invites patrons to the Redstone Room on February 16 to support local artists as they compete for a spot on the 2024 Solshine Reverie lineup, the evening's guests automatically entered in to win a three-day general-admission pass to the May 24 to 26 festival.

Building upon the success of the Summer Camp Music Festival at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, Illinois,, Solshine Reverie features a variety of live performances from musicians spanning a wide-range of genres. Taking place on multiple stages that will run throughout the weekend alongside art installations, live artists, activities, workshops, and more beyond the music, Solshine Reverie offers an experience that is curated by the minds who brought you Summer Camp Music Festival. Taking place annually over Memorial Day Weekend, Solshine Reverie is a tradition that many are sure to call home. More than a mere music festival, it’s a community that continues to thrive throughout the year with personal connections, life-changing experiences, and memories.

As stated by Ian Goldberg, founder of Summer Camp and Solshine: A Music & Arts Reverie, "The spirit and community of Summer Camp will remain, but we are excited to again push boundaries, as we did when we started Summer Camp, and expand the festival’s mission by bringing the Solshine to the forefront. Soulshine had been the house of our Make a Difference program and sustainability efforts, so elevating that intentionality to the overall festival was a big part of the plan. Summer Camp had evolved into much more than a music festival, it was a community centered around music and art. I wanted to recognize that in the name by not calling it a festival but a Reverie full of music and arts, such that we all can create our experience together – and have that build intentionality in our actions once we leave."

Thus far scheduled to appear at the 2024 Solshine Reverie: Goose; John Summit; The String Cheese Incident; Umphrey's McGee; Moe.; STS9; Big Gigantic; DeadMau5; Slander; Orebolo; Barclay Crenshaw; Mihali; Kill Safari; Keller Williams; Big Something; Lespecial; Doom Flamingo; Manic Focus; Wreckno; Zingara; Eprom; Maddy O'Neal; Mickman; The Werks; Levity; Eggy; Moon Hooch; Dogma., DJ Brownie; Snakes & Stars; Moody Good; Allie Kral; Armchair Boogie; Austeria; Black Carl!; Brainchild; Chicago Farmer & the Fieldnotes; DJ Marb Menthols; Formerly the Fox; Jason Leech; Late Night Radio; MZG; Old Shoe; Phyphr; Polyrhythmics; Rendr; Saxsquatch; Steady Flow; Sun Stereo; Tand; Vctre; and Vibeline.

The local Battle of the Bands for the Solshine Reverie: On the Road Tour takes place at Davenport's Redstone Room on February 16, admission to the 8 p.m. event is $10, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.