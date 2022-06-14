Son Volt, June 28

Tuesday, June 28, 8 p.m.

Codfish Hollow Barn, 5013 288th Avenue, Maquoketa IA

Touring in support of their most recent album Electro Melodier, which PopMatters lauded as a release that “examines and protests our society and provides words of hope and optimism for making it through tough times," the alternative-rock and -country artists of Son Volt headline at June 28 concert at Maquoketa's Codfish Hollow Barn, with Pop Matters adding that the band "never stopped making songs to make you think and sing."

Currently composed of founder Jay Farrar (vocals, guitar), Andrew DuPlantis (bass guitar), John Horton (guitar), Mark Patterson (drums), and Mark Spencer (keyboard, steel guitar). Son Volt originated after the alternative-country/rock act Uncle Tupelo disbanded and bandmate Jeff Tweedy went on to form Wilco. Debuting in 1994, Son Volt performed its first concert at Minneapolis' 7th Street Entry in June of 1995, and later that year, the musicians' first album Trace was met with critical acclaim and topped many "best-of" lists. The first track "Windfall" became very popular in the alt-country scene, while the band released "Drown" as a single which charted at number 10 on the mainstream rock charts and number 25 on the modern rock charts. Following that recording was 1997's Straightaways, which featured a more alternative-rock sound and secured rave reviews from outlets such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Chicago Tribune. 1998's Wide Swing Tremolo continued in the same vein, with Entertainment Weekly stating that "many of the songs ... return to the power and purity of the band’s brilliant 1995 debut Trace.”

After a hiatus of several years, Farrar formed a new version of Son Volt with a different line-up and released 2005's Okemah & the Melody of Riot, a folk-rock album based on protest music that had been influenced by Woody Guthrie and Bob Dylan. That same year also saw the release of A Retrospective: 1995-2000, which gathered highlights from this era, along with previously unreleased recordings, while 2006 saw the release of the live DVD Six String Belief. In 2007. the band returned to an alternative -rock and alt-country sound with The Search, an Americana- and folk-influenced album that was followed by 2009's American Central Dust and 2013's Honky Tonk. Since then, Son Volt has continued to thrill fans with 2017's Notes of Blue, 2019's Union, 2020's Live at the Orange Peel, and last year's Electro Melodier, whose numerous raves include Americana Highways' assertion that "Farrar is direct, pointed, but there is still poetry mixed with hope in his protestation.”

The musicians of Son Volt play their Maquoketa engagement on June 28 with an opening set by Field Report, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $25, and more information and tickets are available by visiting CodfishHollowBarnstormers.com.