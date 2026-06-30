“Songs of Hero Street with David G Smith,” July 14

Tuesday, July 14, 2 p.m.

Moline Public Library, 3210 41st Street, Moline IL

With the singer/songwriter's newest album Hero Street including a titular song that appears in the lauded PBS docuseries of the same name created by the Quad Cities' Fourth Wall Films, David G Smith performs Songs from Hero Street at the Moline Public Library on July 14, the most recent recording the 12th full-length released by the popular artist who splits his time between Nashville, the Quad Cities, and touring the United States.

As stated by Fervor Coulee at DavidGSmithMusic.com: "Internationally acclaimed songwriter/artist David G Smith is an acoustic roots solo performer with a lyric intensive style featuring guitars, resonator, music and a voice that range from dirt-funk to intimate. His music is a blend of Folk, Americana, Country & Blues. His most recent album Witness Trees finished in the number-one position of the Roots Music Report Chart (RMR) Top 200 for 2025 in both Folk and Alt-Folk.

"David is set to release his 12th album, Hero Street. This title track is part of a nine-part film series of the same name created by Emmy Award winner filmmakers Fourth Wall Films as seen on PBS. David was recently accepted as a Juried Artist with Noel Paul Stookey’s (Peter, Paul & Mary) Music to Life Org. He is a 2008 International Song Competition 1st Place Winner, a Robert Oermann DISCovery Award recipient, and two-time ISC semifinalist. He performs at the prestigious Bluebird Cafe/Nashville where his shows are regularly sold out. Mary Gauthier and Keb Mo make appearances on 4 of his albums to include a duet with Mary called 'Shine.' David has shared the stage with Justin Townes Earle, Ramblin’ Jack Elliot, Kelly Willis + Bruce Robison, 5-time WC Handy Award winner, Rory Block, Rissi Palmer, Buddy Mondlock, Jelly Roll Johnson, Chuck Pyle, Dave Moore, Catfish Keith, Kevin Gordon and others.

"He has five nationwide number-one singles and four nationwide number-one albums via the RMR Chart. His single 'River Gonna Talk' was a 2023 number one add on the NACC chart and reached number one in the nation on Radio Guitar One’s Top 30 Americana Chart. David has been featured in American Songwriter and his songs have appeared on TNT, Lifetime Network, Travel Channel, and PBS. He has a string of indie and major-indie song-cuts to include with Rissi Palmer, only the third black female country artist to chart on Billboard, in 2007. His last four albums have been accepted for Grammy consideration. His Give-Back Series donates time and raises money and awareness for a variety of charitable causes."

Songs from Hero Street with David G Smith will be performed in the library's Gold/Silver/Bronze Rooms on July 14, participation in the 2 p.m. event is free, and more information is available by calling (309)524-2470 and visiting MolineLibrary.com.