“Songs & Stories with Alicia Michilli, Angela Meyer, and David G. Smith,” November 4

Friday, November 4, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Inviting music fans to explore complex layers of the human experience and enjoy an intimate evening full of magic and feeling, Davenport venue Common Chord will host a November 4 Songs & Stories concert event featuring Alicia Michilli, Angela Meyer, and David G. Smith, this singer/songwriter series designed to transport listeners into the mind of artists as they guide the audience through the emotional atmospheres that shape their sounds.

An R&B and soul artist most widely recognized for an impressive run on the popular television competition America's Got Talent, Alicia Michilli is a Nashville transplant raised on the Detroit Motown sounds. Those influences are undisguised in her music, and Michilli's soulful and powerful vocals have gained the attention and support of many fellow writers and performers. Among artists she has recently opened for are Andra Day, Nelly, and her longtime hero Keb' Mo', with Michilli also enjoying the privilege of singing background vocals for Mo' and Taj Mahal during the Grammy Award winners' TajMo tour. Michilli dropped the popular single “Crazy” in conjunction with the release of her sophomore EP Letters from the Edge, and according to Nashville Unsigned, “Alicia Michilli just made the world a little better by releasing her newest album … . This old soul gave us vulnerability, control, passion, honesty, and soul wrapped up in the perfect package.”

A gifted and popular area singer/songwriter and cover artist whose credits include performing at Las Vegas' National Finals Rodeo and sharing stages with the likes of Blake Shelton, Angela Meyer was raised in rural Iowa by a family centered around country music. Her new album Legions & Legends is a collection of 10 stories that pay homage to the Midwestern way of life, and as the artist states of her latest recording, "Often cyclical, this journey is paved by ancestral footsteps and lit by neon signs. Along the way, we trip over the roots of our family trees, finding routine in bad habits, falling in love and setting the tone for future generations. At times, we resent the places we come from, but we never leave – they built us a legacy."

A gifted pianist and guitarist in addition to a singer/songwriter, David G. Smith alternates his time between Iowa and Nashville, Tennessee, and has shared stages and collaborations with the likes of Justin Townes Earle, Keb' Mo', Dave Moore, Gary Gauthier, and Griffin House. He was the first-place winner in the prestigious International Song Competition for his single “Made for You,” and his partnership with artist Anne E. DeChanted resulted in their tune “Sunday Morning Drive” topping the Roots Music Alt Folk Chart in 2015. In addition to touring and recording, with seven full-length albums under his belt since 2011, Smith is a tireless fundraiser for causes and organizations including St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Boys Town, Rett Syndrome, Parkinson's disease, and Alzheimer's disease, with his critical accolades matching his humanitarian endeavors. Music Row magazine called Smith “a major find” and his chart-topping 2019 album First Love “a minor masterpiece,” while No Depression raved that the artist “comes across with the same sort of weathered resolve that best exemplifies fellow travelers like Kris Kristofferson and Townes Van Zandt.”

Songs & Stories with Alicia Michilli, Angela Meyer, & David G. Smith will take place in Common Chord's Redstone Room on November 4, admission to the 8 p.m. event is $15-18, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.