Songwriter Sessions, March 1

Friday, March 1, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Held as part of the unique concert series held in Davenport's intimate and cozy Redstone Room, the March 1 Songwriter Sessions event will find fans of Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Johnny Cash, Elton John, and other singing/songwriting greats treated to a seated evening of tunes hosted David G. Smith, with additionally winning performances delivered by local talents Amber Sweeney, Jason Carl, and Chloe Finch.

Internationally acclaimed singer/songwriter Smith is an acoustic solo performer with a lyric-intensive style featuring guitars, a resonator, music and a voice that ranges from dirt-funk to intimate. His music is a blend of folk, Americana, country, and blues, and Smith was recently accepted as a Juried Artist by Noel Paul Stookey (Peter, Paul & Mary) for his organization Music-To-Life. Smith is a 2008 International Song Competition First-Place Winner and two-time ISC Semifinalist, performs regularly at Nashville's Bluebird Cafe, and has released 10 albums, with another on the way. He has also had two nationwide number-one singles on the RMR chart along with several regional chart-toppers on the Radio Indie Alliance chart, and Smith's songs have been featured on TNT, Lifetime Network, and Travel Channel. As ICON magazine stated of the artist, "His songs capture the drama and good times, the laughter and loss, that are the components of the modern world.”

On March 1, local music fans are invited to the Davenport venue to share in an unforgettable evening filled with soul-stirring melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and captivating performances by four incredibly talented songwriters. Every invited talent will take turns sharing their original compositions, sharing the stories behind their songs, and creating an intimate connection with the audience. The Redstone Room’s cozy ambiance will allow you to experience the music up close, as if you were sitting in the songwriter’s living room. And whether you are a fan of heartfelt ballads, captivating storytelling, or soulful performances, this exhilarating Songwriter Sessions event promises to be an evening that will resonate with your heart and leave you inspired.

The Songwriter Sessions featuring David G. Smith, Amber Sweeney, Jason Carl, and Chloe Finch takes place in the Redstone Room on March 1, admission is $5-20, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.com.