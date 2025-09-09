Songwriter Sessions w/ David G. Smith, Chris Avey, Jenny Shawhan, and Jack Morrow, September 19

Friday, September 19, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Held as part of the unique concert series held in Davenport's intimate and cozy Redstone Room, the September 19 Songwriter Sessions event will find Common Chord guests treat to a seated evening of tunes hosted by David G. Smith, with additionally winning performances delivered by Chris Avey, Jenny Shawhan, and Jack Morrow.

David G. Smith developed and hosts the Songwriter Sessions series, inviting top-tier local and touring songwriters to share their songs with the Quad Cities. Having hosted shows at Nashville’s Bluebird Café for more than 15 years, Smith has created a true listening-room experience in the Quad Cities. Several of Smith’s albums and songs have reached number one on national charts including Radio Guitar One, Roots Music Report, and NACC. His last four albums were accepted for Grammy consideration. Giving-back is a driving force in Smith’s musical journey – his time, expertise, and a portion of all proceeds are donated to various charitable causes. David “draws you in with his lyrics and keeps you there with his heart.”

Many of you know Chris Avey as the guitar ace from the blues-driven Avey-Grouws Band. His searing guitar style can melt paint and fry bread. Their songs have been seen in the Top Ten of the Billboard Blues Album Chart. But Avey has a softer side ... not. But he does have a songwriter side over and beyond what your ears may have caught via AGB. He has a larger catalog of original songs that, complete with a non-conformist acoustic guitar style, can make a listener hurt, hallucinate or snort adult beverages through their nose. Yea, no ... it’s true. Sit back and Chris Avey will make you sit up ... and listen!

A Colorado based, Americana artist and soulful singer songwriter, Jenny Shawhan has a seasoned resume of performances – including the Bluebird Cafe/Nashville, the Denver Broncos Super Bowl Parade, and USPA Polo Event Aspen. Entertaining crowds from dive bars to country clubs, she has opened for Colorado icon Hazel Miller, legacy band Big Head Todd, and blues prodigy, Austin Miller among many others. She has been a live guest on KSKE FM Radio, featured in Voyage Denver magazine, and interviewed on the podcast Middle Class Rock Star. She has two albums out and you can find her music currently in rotation on Chris K’s Colorado Playlist. Jenny’s music is a blend of influences and experiences that she presents honestly and without pretension.

Jack Morrow is this Songwriter Sessions’ “Emerging Songwriter” performer chosen from the QC community. Jack is a 13-year-old singer/songwriter from the Quad Cities, already making waves with his remarkable talent and stage presence. He recently recorded his debut EP at the renowned Flat Black Studios, where his fresh voice and heartfelt lyrics came to life in a collection of original songs. This smorgasbord of tracks showcases Jack’s music range, creativity, and emotional depth – promising to captivate audience of all ages. Jack has performed at Common Chord during both Kidstock Camp and Blues Camp, and taken the stage at a variety of local venues including: The Rust Belt, Rascals, Sound Conservatory, Gypsy Highway, Whiskey Stop, and Schwiebert Park. Whether performing solo or with his two bands, Jack brings energy, authenticity, and a love of music that shines through every performance.

The Songwriter Sessions featuring David G. Smith, Chris Avey, Jenny Shawhan, and Jack Morrow takes place in the Redstone Room on September 19, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $18-20, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.