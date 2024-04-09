Songwriter Sessions: David G. Smith, Dave Moore, & Catfish Keith, April 19

Friday, April 19, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Held as part of the unique concert series held in Davenport's intimate and cozy Redstone Room, the April 19 Songwriter Sessions event will find fans of Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Johnny Cash, Elton John, and other singing/songwriting greats treated to a seated evening of tunes hosted David G. Smith, with additionally winning performances delivered by Dave Moore and Catfish Keith.

Internationally acclaimed singer/songwriter Smith is an acoustic solo performer with a lyric-intensive style featuring guitars, a resonator, music and a voice that ranges from dirt-funk to intimate. His music is a blend of folk, Americana, country, and blues, and Smith was recently accepted as a Juried Artist by Noel Paul Stookey (Peter, Paul & Mary) for his organization Music-To-Life. Smith is a 2008 International Song Competition First-Place Winner and two-time ISC Semifinalist, performs regularly at Nashville's Bluebird Cafe, and has released 10 albums, with another on the way. He has also had two nationwide number-one singles on the RMR chart along with several regional chart-toppers on the Radio Indie Alliance chart, and Smith's songs have been featured on TNT, Lifetime Network, and Travel Channel. As ICON magazine stated of the artist, "His songs capture the drama and good times, the laughter and loss, that are the components of the modern world.”

A Cedar Rapids native, Dave Moore is a folk singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist who lives in Iowa City. Accomplished on the guitar, harmonica, button accordion, pan pipes, and additional instruments, he performed regularly on A Prairie Home Companion between 1986 and 2014, while Moore's ninth album, Breaking Down to 3, was the subject of an interview-feature on NPR’s All Things Considered,. In 1985, the artist won a National Endowment for the Arts grant to study Conjunto accordion with Fred Zimmerle in Texas. As Moore has stated, he had previously "spent the bulk of the '70s traveling through Latin America and the American South and West, soaking in a wide range of musical influences along the way," and studying with folk musicians in San Cristobal de las Casas and Chiapas.

Described by The Guardian as "a solo revelation" who was "breaking new ground for blues," singer/songwriter and guitarist Catfish Keith is a two-time Blues Music Award nominee for Best Acoustic Blues Album, and of his nearly two dozen albums released over the last 30 years, 10 of them hit number one independent radio charts. A 2008 inductee into the Iowa Blues Hall of Fame, Keith has performed thousands of gigs, touring throughout North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia to wide acclaim. Over the decades, Keith has frequently headlined major music festivals, and has appeared among the likes of John Lee Hooker, Ray Charles, Robert Cray, Koko Taylor, Taj Mahal, Leo Kottke, Jessie Mae Hemphill, Johnny Shines, John Faley, and many additional artists.

At Common Chord's "Songwriter Sessions," local music fans are invited to the Davenport venue to share in an unforgettable evening filled with soul-stirring melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and captivating performances by incredibly talented songwriters. Every invited talent will take turns sharing their original compositions, sharing the stories behind their songs, and creating an intimate connection with the audience. The Redstone Room’s cozy ambiance will allow you to experience the music up close, as if you were sitting in the songwriter’s living room. And whether you are a fan of heartfelt ballads, captivating storytelling, or soulful performances, this exhilarating Songwriter Sessions event promises to be an evening that will resonate with your heart and leave you inspired.

The Songwriter Sessions featuring David G. Smith, Dave Moore, and Catfish Keith takes place in the Redstone Room on April 19, admission is $18-20, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.com.