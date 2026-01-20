Sounding Arrow, January 30

Friday, January 30, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of his new album Skyman set for release this April, veteran recording artist and touring musician Scott Kinnebrew brings his project Sounding Arrow to Davenport's Raccoon Motel on January 30, the indie-pop and -rock singer/songwriter/instrumentalist hailed by Glide as a talent who “combines an effortless storytelling approach akin to Jeff Tweedy, along with a playful and catchy knack for DIY indie reminiscent of Dr. Dog, My Morning Jacket, and Delta Spirit.”

As stated at SoundingArrowMusic.com in reference to Skyman: "What began as one in a series of bedroom demos evolved into a fully realized ode to easeful living. As with the entire forthcoming LP Skyman, both the music and message feel intimate, layered, expansive. Sure, the song’s an invitation to lighten your day by 'just cruising,' 'coasting,' and 'grooving' along with the spacey vibes. But Kinnebrew wants us to keep mindful, too—as he delicately points out, 'Everything is perfect,' but 'soon we’ll all be dying.'

"Co-produced by Gary Jules ('Mad World' from the Donnie Darko soundtrack) and mixed by Bill Reynolds (Band of Horses, The Avett Brothers’ Emotionalism), Skyman weaves a vivid sonic landscape rich with the textures of rock, folk, country, blues, British invasion, R&B, and pop. It’s a brew that resists classification, as it lands somewhere between tradition and invention – what Kinnebrew thinks of as 'sonic impressionism.'

"Kinnebrew’s songs are rooted in personal narrative, but stretch far beyond autobiography. By the time recording wrapped on Skyman, he felt like he could be telling anyone’s story. It became his very own 'last great American novel,' an experience he hopes feels 'cool like the rock you find on the beach that ends up on your dashboard.'

"Over some 30 years, Scott Kinnebrew has shared the stage with a long list of renowned artists he admires, including The Black Crowes, The Avett Brothers, The Lumineers, Sturgill Simpson, Dawes, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Lissie, Levon Helm, Garth Hudson, Blind Melon, Steve Miller Band, Gov’t Mule, and The Doobie Brothers. His former band, Truth & Salvage Co., released two records on Sony’s Megaforce label, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, toured Iraq to perform for U.S. troops in 2009, turned down a gig with Phil Lesh for reasons unknown, and racked up 250,000 road miles in five years."

Scott Kinnebrew brings Sounding Arrow to Davenport on January 30 with an additional set by Gary Jules, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $26.45, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.